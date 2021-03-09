Report: Bucs Signing Lavonte David to Two-Year Extension

SI.com
Which Under the Radar NFL Free Agent Could Make a Big Impact Next Year
Report: Bucs Signing LB Lavonte David to Two-Year Extension

The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Lavonte David on a two-year extension worth $25 million, according NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the deal is worth $20 million guaranteed.

David, 31, was a second-round pick of the Bucs in 2012 and has made one Pro Bowl and one All-Pro team throughout his tenure in Tampa. Last season, he finished the year with 117 tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interceptions. 

Most recently, he helped lead a unit that stifled the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. 

"We knew we were doubted," David told reporters. "But we knew we could play football with these guys. You've got to take your hat off to them; they're a great football team. But we knew we had a great football team, too. Just looking back at what they did to us in that Week 12 matchup, we were able to take away things that they like to do and we were able to just go out there and have fun."

It's setting up to be a busy offseason for the Buccaneers more broadly. When asked in late February about the possibility of extending Tom Brady's contract, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said it's "a possibility."

"He certainly didn't look like he slowed down any this year," Licht added. 

Several other key players are set to become free agents this offseason, including edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown. 

On Tuesday, the team elected to use their franchise tag designation on wide receiver Chris Godwin, who was otherwise set to become a free agent.

