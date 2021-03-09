SI.com
Report: Giants Expected to Franchise Tag Leonard Williams, Work on Long-Term Deal

Leonard Williams likely will not enter unrestricted free agency this offseason.

The Giants are expected to franchise tag star defensive lineman Leonard Williams for the second straight season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While the franchise tag keeps Williams in New York for the 2021 season, both sides reportedly view it as a placeholder while they work toward a long-term deal. 

After being traded from the Jets in 2019, Williams had a standout 2020 campaign in his first full year with the Giants. His potential was fully realized with Big Blue as he quickly became their best defender. In 16 games, Williams tallied a career-high 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits in 2020. 

The Giants have wanted to lock down Williams long-term but haven't been able to reach a deal with him yet. The tag gives the franchise an exclusive negotiating window until mid-July to keep working on a bigger contract.

Williams becomes the third player to be tagged for a second straight year along with Broncos safety Justin Simmons and Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff. Williams received around $16 million after being tagged last year and could get a 20% raise with this year's tag.

By using the franchise tag on Williams, the Giants could lose DT Dalvin Tomlinson to free agency. Some speculated that New York would tag Tomlinson if they secured a long-term deal with Williams. However, if Tomlinson hits the free-agent market, he could be too expensive for the team to bring back.

The tag deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The deadline could be pushed back with the salary cap still not announced.

