Dak to be 'Cowboy for Life' After $160 Million Contract

Michael Irvin Compares Dak Prescott to Tom Brady
Dak Prescott Expects to be 'Cowboy for Life' After $160 Million Contract

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Wednesday he expects to be a "Cowboy for life" after signing a four-year, $160 million contract with Dallas. 

Prescott and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones held a press conference in Dallas on Wednesday to officially announce Prescott's new contract. Despite multiple years of contract negotiations between the two sides, Prescott said he never envisioned leaving Dallas.

"This is the right fit. Never in a million years did I imagine not being a Cowboy once I put on the Star," Prescott said. "I’m excited to be here and never leave. This is my home, I’m not leaving and this is only the beginning."

Prescott has not played since suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October. However, it appears as though he'll be ready to go for opening day in 2021. Prescott did not sport a limp as he approached the podium on Wednesday, and he noted he "thought about jogging out" onto the stage at Dallas's practice facility.

Prescott is 42–27 as the Cowboys' starter since 2016, tallying 106 passing touchdowns while adding 24 on the ground. He will look to bring Dallas back to the playoffs in 2021 after the Cowboys finished third in the NFC East at 6–10 in 2020. 

The Cowboys have reached the playoffs twice with Prescott. They have not logged a Super Bowl appearance since 1995.

