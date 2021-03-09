Cowboys Sign Dak Prescott to $160 Million Deal

SI.com
Cowboys Sign Dak Prescott to $160 Million Contract

Dak Prescott runs from a Rams defender during a game

The Cowboys agreed to a new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday, the team confirmed.

Prescott will earn $160 million over four years, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He will reportedly earn a record $126 million guaranteed, and a no-trade clause is included in his contract. Prescott will make $75 million in the first year of his contract, the most of any player in NFL history, per Schefter.

Prescott has been Dallas's starter for the last five seasons after being drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler, tallying 106 passing touchdowns while adding 24 on the ground. Prescott is 42–27 as the Cowboys' starter since 2016.

The Mississippi State product played in just five games last year after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October. Dallas finished third in the NFC East at 6–10 as Andy Dalton logged 10 starts under center. 

The Cowboys have reached the playoffs twice with Prescott. They enter 2021 seeking the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance since 1995.

