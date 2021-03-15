Brady, Wilson Congratulate Drew Brees on Retirement

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired on Sunday after one of the most decorated careers in NFL history, and his announcement drew a flood of congratulations from players across the league.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was one of the first quarterbacks to congratulate Brees on his retirement. The pair of NFC South QBs sport the two most impressive statistical resumes in league history, holding the top two spots in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Brady and the Bucs ended Brees's career in January with a win in the NFC divisional round.

"Congrats my friend on an incredible career," Brady wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next."

Brady was far from the only quarterback to send Brees warm wishes ahead of his retirement. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tweeted their congratulations to Brees on Sunday, as did former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Brees is now hanging up his cleats ahead of the 2021 season, but he won't be away from football for long. He is slated to join NBC's Sunday Night Football crew in 2022 after signing a multi-year contract with the network in April 2020.

