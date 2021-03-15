NFL Free Agency Tracker: Patriots Keep Cam and Add Jonnu Smith

The NFL offseason is already a scramble, as the drop in the salary cap led to a torrent of veterans released, and some last-minute moves to retain top talent poised to hit the market. In the final week before the legal tampering period, the top two quarterbacks set for free agency—Dak Prescott in Dallas and Cam Newton in New England—reached deals to stay home, linebackers Lavonte David (Tampa Bay) and Matt Milano (Buffalo) agreed to multi-year extensions, and offensive linemen Taylor Moton (Carolina) and Brandon Scherff (Washington) signed franchise-tag tenders while Daryl Williams (Buffalo) signed a multi-year deal to stay with the Bills. However, there is still plenty of talent available, and plenty of money to be spent this week…

Players who have signed or been franchise-tagged are in italics. For unsigned players, their most recent team is noted in parenthesis.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Dak Prescott: Re-signed with Dallas

One of the most efficient quarterbacks of the past five years, Prescott represents both where the game is headed and, given his placement on this list, the NFL’s reticence in awarding players that are not a dated archetype of how quarterbacks should play. Prescott is accurate, doesn’t make mistakes and spreads the ball around. He’s now the second-highest paid player in football, behind Patrick Mahomes. —CO

2. Cam Newton: Re-signed with New England

I think most everyone realizes how valuable it is to have Newton on a paltry contract, loaded with incentives, like this one. It’s an interesting pairing in Foxboro; he seems to be legitimately in love with the idea of playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, which, as we all know, can be an acquired taste for some. Having Newton on a backup QB salary gives New England the flexibility to go upgrade the rest of the offense while also ensuring that they have a good enough QB should other options (via draft, or via trade for someone like Jimmy Garoppolo) fall through. —CO

3. Jacoby Brissett (Indianapolis)

Two seasons ago, he had the Colts at 5–2 before a knee injury sidelined him, and by the time he returned to the lineup the receiving corps had been decimated by injury. Brissett has to continue to make strides when it comes to processing speed, but the physical traits are there and he’s still only 28. It would be interesting to see how he’d progress if he entered training camp with the starting job somewhere for the first time in his career. —GG

4. Ryan Fitzpatrick (Miami)

If he doesn’t opt for retirement, Fitzpatrick has established himself as the commensurate Bridge Guy with a high four- or five-game ceiling. While Miami may have been his last stint as a full-time starter, this recent surge of NFL quarterback movement and a rising draft class of promising young talent will make his skill set extremely useful. He is destined to travel to New England, completing his tour of the AFC East. —CO

5. Jameis Winston (New Orleans)

While Sean Payton has spoken of him in glowing terms, the Saints instead turned to Taysom Hill when Drew Brees was hurt last season. Winston’s 30-minute audition in relief of Brees in Week 10—when Winston was tasked with protecting a lead—featured an unfortunate decision that was reminiscent of his turnover-filled stint in Tampa. While he has starting-caliber talent, coaching the interceptions out of Winston’s game is a tall order. —GG

6. Andy Dalton (Dallas)

7. Mitchell Trubisky (Chicago)

8. Joe Flacco (N.Y. Jets)

9. Tyrod Taylor (L.A. Chargers)

10. C.J. Beathard (San Francisco)

RUNNING BACKS

1. Aaron Jones: Re-signed with Green Bay

Green Bay is a smart team that understands the importance of layering a position like running back, especially in this particular offense. Maybe Jones isn’t around forever and maybe he affects AJ Dillon’s development but they ensure that the position is well-stocked and that they are as versatile in the red zone as possible. —CO

2. Chris Carson (Seattle)

He’s been outstanding when healthy, capable of creating his own yardage as a runner, and Carson’s receiving skills have improved to the point of making him a respectable part of the passing game. Durability is the issue; he’s missed 19 games over his first four NFL seasons, and his violent running style suggests he’ll be a regular on the injury report. —GG

3. Kenyan Drake (Arizona)

He was excellent after being acquired by the Cardinals at the 2019 trade deadline, but Drake battled ankle and hip injuries over his first full season in Arizona and wasn’t nearly as effective last year. He didn’t have great blocking in front of him, but Chase Edmonds typically outperformed Drake, who too often failed to create his own yards. Interested teams will have to determine whether a return to health will result in a reemergence of his 2019 form. —GG

4. James White (New England)

He wasn’t a great fit in a run-heavy offense with Cam Newton under center, but White remains one of the most effective pass-catching backs in the league. He’s especially valuable for any offensive coordinator looking for a moveable chess piece. —GG

5. Duke Johnson (Houston)

6. Mike Davis (Carolina)

7. Leonard Fournette (Tampa Bay)

8. James Conner (Pittsburgh)

9. Le'Veon Bell (Kansas City)

10. Marlon Mack (Indianapolis)

11. Carlos Hyde (Seattle)

12. Tevin Coleman (San Francisco)

13. Jamaal Williams (Green Bay)

14. Todd Gurley (Atlanta)

15. Mark Ingram: Signed with Houston

FULLBACKS

1. Kyle Juszczyk: Re-signed with San Francisco

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Kenny Golladay (Detroit)

Statistically, your quarterback is better when Golladay is on the field. Physical and well-rounded, Golladay is going to knock a linebacker on his rear end while on chip duty and then, on the next play, make a balletic sideline grab to move the chains. Amid a wide receiver market that may not be as spectacular as we initially imagined, he could be the star. —CO

2. Chris Godwin: Franchise-tagged by Tampa Bay

A dominant big slot who can also line up outside, Godwin brings value as a playmaker at all three levels. As an added bonus, he’s one of the most effective blocking receivers in the league, fulfilling the “Larry Fitzgerald role” in Bruce Arians’s offense better than anyone could have reasonably expected. —GG

3. Allen Robinson: Franchise-tagged by Chicago

Robinson is a contested-catch specialist who has thrived despite a run of rocky quarterbacks in Jacksonville and, now, Chicago. He won’t create separation, and he had a couple of passes ripped away by defensive backs last season, but he’s a true No. 1 receiver who won’t turn 28 until training camp and should age well over the next few years. —GG

4. Curtis Samuel (Carolina)

After being used primarily as a downfield threat in 2018 and ’19, Samuel broke out last season as a catch-and-run threat operating out of the slot. His opportunities were somewhat limited while sharing targets with Robbie Anderson and DJ Moore last year, but he doesn’t turn 25 until training camp and has a chance for a big statistical jump as a high-end No. 2 receiver elsewhere. —GG

5. Will Fuller (Houston)

We forget how few burners like Fuller also possess the next-level tracking ability to make their presence worthwhile. Despite some injury concerns, Fuller had his best season in 2020 amid an organizational tire fire in Houston. The Texans may not let him leave, but if they do, he can be the deep-threat chess piece for an offense in need of the final piece to the puzzle. —CO

6. Corey Davis (Tennessee)

As we saw with the emergence of A.J. Brown, Davis is at his best when he can find advantageous single-coverage matchups. The Titans loved to run him over the middle, allowing his size and athleticism to hammer slower linebackers and safeties tasked with covering him. While Davis may never live up to his draft slot, he has gotten better and improved his catch rate every season since being in the league. His next team, likely needing a solid No. 2, will find great value here. —CO

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh)

Smith-Schuster was dominant as a big slot early in his career, with Antonio Brown drawing a lot of coverage away from him in Pittsburgh’s 3 x 1 looks. But he didn’t emerge as a true No. 1 receiver the past two seasons, and while he won’t turn 25 until November he might ultimately top out as a quality No. 2 possession receiver who brings some value as a blocker as well. —GG

8. Nelson Agholor (Las Vegas)

Unfairly branded as a punchline after a few untimely drops in Philadelphia, Agholor went to Vegas and the Raiders unlocked his potential as a downfield threat. Entering his age-28 season, he could have a multi-year run as a quality No. 2 receiver before he hits any sort of decline. —GG

9. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis)

Hilton has had two injury-filled and relatively pedestrian seasons since the retirement of Andrew Luck. He still flashes his trademark speed, but he’s 31, and teams will have to figure out whether he’s on the verge of losing a step. —GG

10. Marvin Jones (Detroit)

A complementary receiver who has turned in his fair share of big plays, Jones is an impact player as a No. 2 receiver. But teams might be hesitant to invest in a 31-year-old downfield acrobat. —GG

11. Keelan Cole (Jacksonville)

Jacksonville has been anything but receiver-friendly of late, but Cole is a cerebral, savvy route-runner with the ability to line up in the slot or the boundary. He could wind up a nice value as a complementary weapon. —GG

12. Sammy Watkins (Kansas City)

His production was disappointing over three seasons with the Chiefs, and durability concerns remain as he enters his age-28 season. Still, Watkins was a capable X-receiver in K.C., if overshadowed by Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. He could prove to have another 1,000-yard season in him if he has more of a featured role with his next team. —GG

13. Antonio Brown (Tampa Bay)

He’s very good at football, but there are only a handful of teams who will lower themselves into any kind of AB sweepstakes. Even for those looking past a troubling history that he’s never even attempted to answer for publicly, he has a civil trial for sexual assault schedled to begin the Monday of Week 13 on the upcoming season schedule. —GG

14. A.J. Green (Cincinnati)

Green’s highlight package from the Bengals was less than two minutes long. There is a feeling we all have that he was simply disinterested in toiling for a non-competitor year after year and that there is still another monstrous season inside of him somewhere. That is an expensive gamble some team is going to have to make for a receiver that had the lowest catch percentage among qualifying players in the NFL last year. —CO

15. Adam Humphries (Tennessee)

It was a disappointing two-year run with the Titans, with concussion problems limiting him to seven games last season. Still, Humphries is entering his age-28 season just two years removed from being one of the league’s most effective slot receivers. He could make a quarterback very happy in a security-blanket role. —GG

16. Breshad Perriman (N.Y. Jets)

The ever-team friendly receiver market burned Perriman a year ago, as he wasn’t able to cash in on his monster finish to 2019. After a rocky ’20 in a dysfunctional Jets offense, he’ll likely have to settle for another short-term, below-market deal as a downfield specialist. —GG

17. John Brown (Buffalo)

18. Emmanuel Sanders (New Orleans)

19. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona)

20. Kenny Stills (Buffalo)

21. Tyrell Williams: Signed with Detroit

22. Golden Tate (N.Y. Giants)

23. Kendrick Bourne (San Francisco)

24. Rashard Higgins (Cleveland)

25. Josh Reynolds (L.A. Rams)

26. Danny Amendola (Detroit)

27. David Moore (Seattle)

28. DeSean Jackson (Philadelphia)

29. Damiere Byrd (New England)

30. Willie Snead (Baltimore)

TIGHT ENDS

1. Hunter Henry (L.A. Chargers)

The tight end was formerly the poster child for undervalued NFL assets, but now that George Kittle and Travis Kelce have helped catch us all up on reality, team-friendly deals will be more difficult to come by. Henry is a solid blocker who is just as effective in the slot as he is in-line; a good chess piece for any of the Shanahan-ites hoping to recreate that system elsewhere. —CO

2. Jonnu Smith: Agreed to sign with New England

The Cam Newton re-sign was a tepid start to free agency, which is why the Jonnu Smith signing was so fascinating. New England spends big money ($12.5 million) on a pass-catching tight end who is demonic in space. Smith’s market was always going to be surprisingly high to the lay person (the Titans are working to re-sign Anthony Firkser) which is why Tennessee had to let him go. The Patriots’ pronounced arrival onto the free agent market signals no time for a rebuild in New England. Smith will be a gift to Newton, or whomever is throwing passes. —CO

3. Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay)

The weight loss compared with his time in New England didn’t make a big difference in Gronkowski’s speed, but he’s a savvy and physical target in the middle of the field and still a difference-maker in the red zone and as a blocker. However, it seems unlikely anyone will be able to pry him away from Tampa for his age-32 season. —GG

4. Gerald Everett (L.A. Rams)

Everett saw his role grow a year ago when the Rams started playing two tight ends more often, but he was unable to catch Tyler Higbee on the depth chart in L.A. He’s entering his age-27 season and brings a good blend of athleticism as a receiver and effort as a blocker; there are surely coaches across the league who believe they can untap his potential. —GG

5. Jared Cook (New Orleans)

Cook’s target share diminished a bit in New Orleans last season, but his ability to get lost in a defense and emerge as an open receiver has never dissipated. So long as he can release and get into the secondary, Cook will help a veteran quarterback smart enough to get him involved in the passing game. He will help teams in need of an out-wide option far more than he would a team searching for an in-line No. 2 to assist with the blocking. —CO

6. Jesse James (Detroit)

7. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota)

8. Dan Arnold (Arizona)

9. Anthony Firkser (Tennessee)

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

1. Trent Williams (San Francisco)

He turns 33 this summer and hasn’t played 16 games in a season since 2013, but upon returning to the field after sitting out all of ’19, Williams was every bit the elite left tackle he’s always been when healthy. Upon acquiring him from Washington the 49ers agreed they wouldn’t use the franchise tag on him, all but ensuring Williams will get to test free agency. With a shortage of quality offensive linemen across the league, he’s too valuable for any team to ignore on the open market. —GG

2. Taylor Moton: Signed franchise-tag tender with Carolina

Moton played 100% of Carolina’s snaps last year and established himself as an absolute necessity at the right tackle spot for offensive coordinator Joe Brady. He gave up just three sacks; with cornerstone tackles at a premium, he was a must for the Panthers to retain. —CO

3. Daryl Williams: Re-signed with Buffalo

He had a rough finish to his Carolina career—Williams suffered a knee injury in the 2018 opener and was a shell of himself the next season, playing tackle and guard on both sides of the line. The Bills took a flier on him last season and he re-emerged as one of the better right tackles in football. He turns 29 in August and rightfully warranted a multi-year deal to stay in Buffalo. —GG

4. Cam Robinson: Franchise-tagged by Jacksonville

Robinson allowed a handful of sacks last year on a bad team with instability at the quarterback position. Otherwise, he’s been the definition of solid—good enough for Urban Meyer to retain him with Trevor Lawrence coming aboard. —CO

5. Eric Fisher (Kansas City)

A steady if not spectacular blindside blocker in Kansas City, Fisher turned 30 in January and ruptured his Achilles in the AFC title game, leading to his release and making him a question mark going into 2021 and beyond. If he proves to be healthy, he could be someone’s answer at left tackle for the next three seasons. —GG

6. Kelvin Beachum (Arizona)

A steal for the Cardinals last offseason, Beachum has turned in five quality seasons (with Jacksonville, the Jets and Arizona) since a knee injury ended his run in Pittsburgh after the 2015 season. He’ll be 32 this summer, but he’s missed a total of four games in five years and has proven to be more than “good enough” as a pass-protecting left tackle. —GG

7. Riley Reiff (Minnesota)

A 33-year-old veteran with experience at both tackle spots, Reiff has a chance to squeeze out another season or two as a solid starter on a team that takes a more run-heavy approach. —GG

8. Mitchell Schwartz (Kansas City)

Retirement is an option for Schwartz, once one of the most durable players in football but one who missed most of 2020 and eventually needed back surgery. He’ll be 32 in June and, if he wants it, will at least get a chance to prove he can recapture his old form as one of football’s best right tackles. —GG

9. Russell Okung (Carolina)

He’s held up reasonably well when healthy, but Okung has appeared in just 13 games over the last two seasons and turns 33 in October. —GG

10. Bobby Massie (Chicago)

One of the better performers on an offensive line that generally struggled, Massie is a serviceable short-term solution at the right tackle spot. —GG

11. Alejandro Villanueva (Pittsburgh)

Villanueva had a fine six-year run protecting Ben Roethlisberger’s blindside, starting 97 consecutive regular- and postseason games since taking over the starting left tackle spot for the Steelers. But he struggled in 2020 despite playing in the most pass-pro-friendly offense in the league. Pittsburgh’s passing game had the ball coming out faster than any team in football, making the O-line’s job easy. (It’s the Donald Penn Effect, the former Raiders linemen whose solid play was deemed spectacular because of his low sacks-allowed numbers while blocking for Derek Carr. In reality, Penn’s statistical performance was a result of Carr getting the ball away faster than any quarterback in football.) Villanueva should land a starting job in 2021, but teams that run a more traditional offense should be wary. —GG

12. Rick Wagner (Green Bay)

13. Jermaine Eluemunor (New England)

14. Matt Feiler (Pittsburgh)

15. Mike Remmers (Kansas City)

16. Zach Banner (Pittsburgh)

17. Cameron Fleming (N.Y. Giants)

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

1. Brandon Scherff, G: Signed franchise-tag tender with Washington

The best interior offensive linemen are difference-makers in the run game, and Scherff's blocking should continue to be a focal point of Washington's run-heavy offense. Durability (he’s missed multiple games in each of the past four seasons) is the only real question. —GG

2. Joe Thuney, G/C (New England)

It’s fair to give pause anytime an offensive lineman leaves Foxboro—Tom Brady made a lot of average linemen look very good in pass protection. But Thuney’s durability, versatility and solid all-around play are things many NFL offenses have lacked on the interior line. —GG

3. Corey Linsley, C (Green Bay)

His play ranged from solid to excellent over seven seasons in Green Bay, and heading into his age-30 season Linsley still shows enough mobility to be a factor in the screen game and out on the perimeter. Even if you project an upcoming decline, he figures to be a steadying presence for any team looking for an answer at the pivot. —GG

4. Kevin Zeitler, G: Signed with Baltimore

Zeitler is one of the more prolific inside blockers in football, which makes complete sense that he’d roll down 95 to Baltimore and help anchor the spot once held by the great Marshall Yanda. Zeitler has missed one game since 2015 and, despite a collective offensive line struggle in 2020 with the Giants, should be in a place to maximize Baltimore’s downhill running game. A bonus for Baltimore: Zeitler does not ding their compensatory pick formula because the Giants let him go. So, they salvage a major cap casualty and don’t lose much in return. —CO

5. Gabe Jackson, G (Las Vegas)

He’s not the dominant mauler he was in his prime, but Jackson is still a starting-caliber guard who can provide an upgrade in the run game. There’s some gas left in the tank entering his age-30 season. —GG

6. Trai Turner, G (L.A. Chargers)

A starting-caliber guard whose reputation was inflated for reasons unknown while playing in Carolina, Turner will draw plenty of interest on the open market entering his age-28 season. —GG

7. Jon Feliciano, G/C: Re-signed with Buffalo

A first-time starter in Buffalo, Feliciano was a plus in the run game and good enough as a pass protector (not always easy considering Josh Allen’s tendency to extend plays and hold the ball). He held his own after sliding to center for an injured Mitch Morse, providing valuable versatility on the interior. —GG

8. David Andrews, C (New England)

Andrews, like many of New England’s interior offensive linemen, is expertly cross-trained. He made a strong return after missing all of 2019 due to blood clots and should be a smart and valuable addition to any team with a need at the pivot. —CO

9. Ted Karras, C (Miami)

No one is throwing a parade after signing Karras—certainly not in the midst of a pandemic—but he can play guard or center and held up reasonably well as a starter the past two seasons, across two franchises and three quarterbacks. —GG

10. Austin Reiter, C (Kansas City)

A two-year starter for the Chiefs, Reiter holds up as a serviceable pass-protector and is on the right side of 30, though he isn’t much of a difference-maker in the run game. —GG

11. Germain Ifedi, G (Chicago)

12. Austin Blythe, G/C (L.A. Rams)

13. Nick Martin, C (Houston)

14. Kyle Long, G (Chicago)

15. Alex Mack, C (Atlanta)

16. Richie Incognito, G (Las Vegas)

17. James Carpenter, G (Atlanta)

18. Ethan Pocic, C/G (Seattle)

19. Pat Elfelin, G: Agreed to sign with Carolina

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

1. Leonard Williams: Franchise-tagged by N.Y. Giants

It made sense for the Giants to keep Williams, and not just because of the initial draft capital Dave Gettleman sacrificed to nab him during a lost season. Williams has repaid the Giants with 11.5 sacks, a career-low missed-tackle percentage and the highest pressure rate of his career. He fits nicely on a robust defensive line in progress and is rounding into a formidable multi-faceted rusher. —CO

2. Shelby Harris (Denver)

Denver hadn’t seen anything like him since Dikembe Mutombo—Harris is the best in the NFL when it comes to batting down passes, due to a combination of long arms and excellent instincts when reading the backfield. Combined with his solid play against the run, he’s a quality three-down lineman even if the pressure numbers don’t stand out. —GG

3. Dalvin Tomlinson (N.Y. Giants)

Something of a next generation Snacks Harrison for the Giants, Tomlinson won’t bring much in the pass rush but has become one of the league’s best run defenders. He’s also started all 64 games since entering the league. —GG

4. Larry Ogunjobi (Cleveland)

He seemed to regress after a strong rookie year, not unusual considering the Browns’ lack of stability with their coaching staff. The talent still showed up in flashes though, especially when lined up as a 3-technique. The right position coach might be able to fulfill Ogunjobi’s potential as a quality starter in an even front. —GG

5. Sheldon Rankins (New Orleans)

Rankins may get caught up in New Orleans’s cap crunch, which will be a bonus for a team hoping to snag an extremely talented and athletic interior defensive line threat on the open market. Sometimes there is just not enough shine to go around, and Rankins was surrounded by great talent in New Orleans through the life of his rookie deal. —CO

6. Jurrell Casey (Denver)

His Denver stint lasted just three games due to a bicep tear, and that injury complicates things for the 31-year-old star. He was very good in 2019, his final year with the Titans, and makes for an intriguing boom-or-bust signing on a short-term deal. —GG

7. Ndamukong Suh (Tampa Bay)

Suh is a “finisher” who is best suited for the role he has cultivated for himself over the past couple of years. Being on a good defensive line surrounded by pass rushers, he can wreak havoc on the interior, play his long game and set the table for sacks. He intends to keep going, and judging off last year’s results, why wouldn’t Tampa Bay want him back? —CO

8. Lawrence Guy (New England)

An important cog for some elite defenses in New England and, before that, Baltimore, Guy’s ability to control the line of scrimmage in the run game still has plenty of value. —GG

9. Derek Wolfe (Baltimore)

An often overlooked but important piece of elite defenses in Denver then Baltimore, Wolfe proved last season he’s still capable of wrecking things against the run. At 31, he could have a quality season or two left. —GG

10. Solomon Thomas, interior DL/edge (San Francisco)

11. Gerald McCoy (Dallas)

12. Tyson Alualu (Pittsburgh)

13. Denico Autry (Indianapolis)

14. Quinton Jefferson (Buffalo)

15. Kawann Short (Carolina)

16. Johnathan Hankins (Las Vegas)

17. DaQuan Jones (Tennessee)

18. Mario Edwards: Re-signed with Chicago

19. DJ Jones (San Francisco)

20. Malcom Brown (New Orleans)

21. Roy Robertson-Harris (Chicago)

EDGE DEFENDERS

1. Shaq Barrett: Re-signed with Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers are in that glorious, post-Super Bowl YOLO stage where an untouchable GM can tap his cash reserves and a horde of talented players all want to come play there. Keeping Barrett, though, was always going to be more complicated. Coming off a franchise tag, negotiations could have gotten contentious, especially after the pass rush handed Tampa Bay a Super Bowl. But instead, the Buccaneers get him at a relative steal — $18 million per season. That alone makes the signing a good one for Tampa. —CO

2. J.J. Watt, edge/interior DL: Signed with Arizona

He played more than a thousand snaps in a highly dysfunctional Texans defense last season, on the receiving end of constant double teams. The latest former Texan to land in Arizona, a chance to play in a rotational role, keeping him fresh, could result in snap-to-snap dominance. —GG

3. Yannick Ngakoue (Baltimore)

Even after a relatively down year across two franchises, there’s always a robust market for disruptive edge burners. He’ll continue to be targeted in the run game, but he’s an immediate upgrade for a defense’s secondary with the ability to make game-changing plays. Only Khalil Mack has forced more fumbles than Ngakoue (18) over the past five seasons. —GG

4. Bud Dupree (Pittsburgh)

A torn ACL last December ended what likely would have been a second straight double digit–sack season. The recovery timeline complicates his market, as does the fact that he benefited playing across from T.J. Watt and in Keith Butler’s blitz-heavy scheme. But Dupree brings a frantic motor and level of overall physicality that makes him an ideal complementary pass-rusher who makes a lot of plays in the backfield. —GG

5. Haason Reddick (Arizona)

A late bloomer thanks to Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s finally unlocking his creativity, Reddick finished the season on a pass-rushing tear, logging five sacks in a game against the Giants (and 12.5 total). With J.J. Watt in the fold as well, Reddick represents the chance to create an amoebic, stunt-y defensive line that will be difficult to slow down. —CO

6. Carl Lawson (Cincinnati)

His limitations as a run defender will likely relegate him to a rotational role—last year’s 723 snaps were the only time in four seasons he’s topped 500—but Lawson is a difference-maker in the pass rush. He had only 5.5 sacks in 2020, but was second in the NFL in quarterback knockdowns (29.5) according to Stats Inc. —GG

7. Trey Hendrickson (New Orleans)

His 2020 production was eye-popping (13.5 sacks, 25 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss) considering he was a rotational player who played only about half of the Saints’ defensive snaps. He has only one season of elite play, but he was solid over his first three NFL seasons; his floor figures to be as a quality No. 2 pass-rusher, with his ceiling being one of the league’s rising stars. —GG

8. Aldon Smith (Dallas)

Smith’s new lease on life has made him an extraordinarily complete player. His hand-to-hand combat skills in the trenches wrecked several good offensive tackles last year. He was one of the few bright spots on a desolate, punchless Cowboys defense that did him no favors. —CO

9. Matt Judon (Baltimore)

He’s not a classic edge burner, but Judon has been effective and hugely valuable on the edge in Baltimore, where he’s tasked with a number of roles in a Wink Martindale defense heavy on fire-zone blitzes. He might ultimately be more valuable to the Ravens than he is to a different defense running a simpler scheme. —GG

10. Melvin Ingram (L.A. Chargers)

Ingram hits the market coming off his worst season—battling a knee injury, he failed to record a sack and missed nine games. The first question is whether, at age 32, he can regain his explosiveness. If he does, there are plenty of late-career success stories among NFL edge rushers. —GG

11. Leonard Floyd (L.A. Rams)

Floyd broke out in Year 5, the kind of performance the Bears once envisioned when they made him a top-10 pick in 2016. However, potential suitors must ask themselves how much of it was a product of lining up alongside Aaron Donald, and playing under Brandon Staley. (Though teams should also take notice that the big-ticket free agent who replaced Floyd for the Bears, Robert Quinn, recorded just two sacks last season—perhaps something in Chicago was the issue.) —GG

12. Jadeveon Clowney, edge/interior DL (Tennessee)

His reunion with Mike Vrabel didn’t work out, as Clowney struggled through an injury-plagued season that ended with meniscus surgery in November. He’s only 28 and was solid in Seattle two seasons ago, but his body is showing signs of breaking down. —GG

13. Carlos Dunlap (Seattle)

He delivered a desperately needed edge-rushing presence for the Seahawks after the trade deadline last year (five sacks, 13 QB hits in eight games with Seattle), but Dunlap’s cap number was too high for 2021. He’s 32, but many edge rushers have aged well in recent years. —GG

14. Romeo Okwara: Re-signed with Detroit

A career-high in both sacks and pressures in a contract year was advantageous for Okwara. He'll be an important piece in the transition to the Dan Campbell era in Detroit. —CO

15. Justin Houston (Indianapolis)

At age 32, Houston is firmly in the “rotational player” portion of his career and is probably looking at fewer than the 38-snaps-per-game he averaged in Indianapolis last season. He still flashes explosiveness, and could age well in a third-down-only role. —GG

16. Tyus Bowser (Baltimore)

He came into the league as a raw former basketball player still learning the position, and Bowser showed signs of coming into his own the past two seasons. He’s a work-in-progress rushing the passer, but his multi-directional athleticism showed up when dropping into coverage (of his three interceptions last season, two were impressive plays dropping into coverage). He turns 26 in May, and his best football is likely in front of him. —GG

17. Markus Golden: Re-signed with Arizona

He’s never been a world-beater, but Golden is effective as a situational pass-rusher whose peripheral numbers suggest his two double-digit sack seasons were not flukes. He'll do nicely as a complementary piece in a stacked Cardinals pass rush. —GG

18. Olivier Vernon (Cleveland)

19. Ryan Kerrigan (Washington)

20. Kerry Hyder (San Francisco)

21. Deatrich Wise Jr. (New England)

22. Samson Ebukam (L.A. Rams)

23. Ifeadi Odenigbo (Minnesota)

24. Tarell Basham (N.Y. Jets)

25. Alex Okafor (Kansas City)

26. Takk McKinley (Las Vegas)

27. Christian Jones (Detroit)

28. Everson Griffen (Detroit)

29. Trent Murphy (Buffalo)

30. Dawuane Smoot (Jacksonville)

31. Vic Beasley (Las Vegas)

32. Benson Mayowa (Seattle)

33. Adrian Clayborn (Cleveland)

34. Jordan Jenkins (N.Y. Jets)

STACK LINEBACKERS

1. Lavonte David: Re-signed with Tampa Bay

Part of Todd Bowles’s bullish inside linebacker duo, David plays a position that feels like it’s going the way of the dinosaur—unless you are as good as he is. He can hold his own amid heavy targets in the passing game and doesn’t miss tackles. —CO

2. Matt Milano: Re-signed with Buffalo

Milano, not the ultra-athletic Tremaine Edmunds, emerged as the Bills’ best coverage linebacker over the past three seasons. Buffalo’s defense as a whole was noticeably better when Milano was in the lineup, which is why the Bills made a multi-year commitment to keep him. —GG

3. Jayon Brown (Tennessee)

With a three-down skillset in an otherwise thin market for stack linebackers (both free agency and the draft), Brown would fit in nicely on a team that asks its second-level defenders to play zone and keep eyes on the backfield in pass coverage. —GG

4. K.J. Wright (Seattle)

He made the move to strongside linebacker after Bruce Irvin went down last season, and entering his age-32 season that spot probably makes more sense going forward. Since knee surgery cost him most of the 2018 season he’s been remarkably durable, starting all 35 regular and postseason games the past two seasons. —GG

5. Eric Wilson (Minnesota)

Stuck behind Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr his first three seasons, Wilson got extended playing time in 2020 and, while struggling against the run at times, flashed good athleticism and instincts in coverage. The 26-year-old should be viewed as an ascending player for teams looking for athleticism at the second level. —GG

6. Jarrad Davis (Detroit)

One of many young defenders who failed to progress under Matt Patricia, Davis eventually found himself buried on the depth chart behind a collection of veteran free agents. His lack of ability in coverage is stunning, considering his athleticism, but there are also sure to be two dozen defensive coordinators who see his rare speed and explosiveness and think, I can fix him. —GG

7. Denzel Perryman (L.A. Chargers)

8. Nicholas Morrow (Las Vegas)

9. Kyle Van Noy, LB/edge (Miami)

10. Kwon Alexander (New Orleans)

11. De'Vondre Campbell (Arizona)

12. B.J. Goodson (Cleveland)

13. Christian Kirksey: Signed with Houston

14. Avery Williamson (Pittsburgh)

15. Neville Hewitt (N.Y. Jets)

16. Anthony Walker (Indianapolis)

17. Raekwon McMillan (Miami)

18. Patrick Onwuasor (N.Y. Jets)

19. Reuben Foster (Washington)

20. Tahir Whitehead (Carolina)

21. Kevin Pierre-Louis (Washington)

22. Josh Bynes (Cincinnati)

CORNERBACKS

1. William Jackson III (Cincinnati)

A true No. 1 corner—albeit a low-end one—Jackson has proven capable in one-on-one matchups against opponents’ top receivers. At 28, he’s a bit old for a four-year player (he came into the league as a 23-year-old and missed his rookie year), but he’d make for a high-floor acquisition at a reactionary position that’s difficult to fill. —GG

2. Shaquil Griffin (Seattle)

Griffin hits the market after posting career lows in yards per completion allowed and opposing passer rating. Often forced to perform on a figurative island as Seattle’s once proud defensive backfield crumbled around him, Griffin will be a strong addition to a team hoping to find value at cornerback should Seattle let him go. —CO

3. Richard Sherman (San Francisco)

A calf injury limited him to five games in 2020, and there’s only so much a cornerback with a recent injury entering his age-33 season can get on the open market. However, Sherman’s instincts should allow him to keep aging well, and he brings unquantifiable but very real value to a locker room. —GG

4. Quinton Dunbar (Seattle)

His lone year in Seattle was disappointing, as Dunbar struggled through a knee injury and eventually landed on injured reserve. After a run as one of the league’s most underappreciated cover corners in Washington, he’ll be an interesting buy-low candidate entering his age-29 season. —GG

5. Troy Hill (L.A. Rams)

He’s at his best in the slot, though Hill has experience playing outside as well. He’s more effective against smaller, quicker receivers rather than big No. 1s (they were Jalen Ramsey’s assignments for the Rams), but Hill can be a valuable and versatile second cornerback. —GG

6. Malcolm Butler (Tennessee)

He’ll never be able to match up with big No. 1 receivers, but Butler can match with quickness and, while he lost some battles in Tennessee, he held up well considering the lack of a pass rush in front of him. He’s 31, but has made it through 16 games in five of the past six seasons and should be a quality starter for another year or two. —GG

7. Jason Verrett (San Francisco)

He was outstanding last season, performing like a true No. 1 corner. Entering his age-30 season there’s a very real chance Verrett has something left in the tank. The injury history can’t be ignored though—he’s missed 10 or more games in five of his seven NFL seasons. —GG

8. Desmond King (Tennessee)

King was among the best defensive backs in football during his first two seasons but leveled off a bit since. Last year, he was dealt from the Chargers to the Titans amid their playoff push for a late-round pick. Playing mostly in the slot, King is still wildly capable in a difficult position, and has free/box safety versatility. If you’re a team unable to bolster your pass rush, King is a good fallback option, in that he’ll undoubtedly make your secondary better. —CO

9. A.J. Bouye (Denver)

His lone season in Denver was a lost one, as Bouye battled a shoulder injury early and missed the final month of the season due to a PED suspension. He has a long track record as a quality corner who can play inside or out, the question is whether he can recapture that form as he enters his age-30 season. —GG

10. Mike Hilton (Pittsburgh)

A unique corner who thrived in Keith Butler’s scheme, Hilton is a weapon on slot blitzes and can hold his own as an instinctive zone defender. He’s strictly an inside corner, and holding up in man coverage could become more of a challenge without the league’s best pass rush in front of him. —GG

11. Chidobe Awuzie (Dallas)

At one time a critical part of Dallas’ defense, Awuzie, like Aldon Smith, was caught up in a bad system that likely suppressed his value on the open market (that, plus a hamstring injury and time spent on the COVID list dwindled his total games played in 2020 to eight). That said, Awuzie is what he has always been: a talented and athletic cornerback who is not going to let more than 60% of the passes thrown his way be completed. And that is a good thing. —CO

12. Casey Hayward (L.A. Chargers)

He started to show signs of decline last season, struggling to cover and even snapping a consecutive games streak that lasted six-plus seasons. One of the most underrated players of the past decade, he’s 32 in September and carries a good amount of risk. —GG

13. Patrick Peterson (Arizona)

While some advanced stats signal a bit of a slow decline, Peterson is a tough person to bet against. This much institutional knowledge and experience in a cornerback will not go to waste, even if he assumes more of an over-arching, Richard Sherman-esque role in Arizona or elsewhere. —CO

14. Ronald Darby (Washington)

His first six seasons in the league have been a roller coaster; his talent is the reason he’s been a starter every year, and his inconsistency is the reason he’s already played for three different franchises. He’s 27 and has legitimate man-coverage skills, and that should be enough to land him a spot as a No. 2 corner somewhere. —GG

15. Ahkello Witherspoon (San Francisco)

He frequently flashed during his four years in San Francisco, and his combination of length and movement skills suggests he has a chance to hit his stride as a quality starter. But cornerback is a position where inconsistency loses games, and teams will wonder why his play was erratic in a Robert Saleh system that otherwise got the best out of its young talent. —GG

16. Xavier Rhodes (Indianapolis)

He had a revival in Indianapolis a year ago, but heading into his age-31 season with declining speed, Rhodes might be limited to zone-heavy defenses at this point in his career. —GG

17. Gareon Conley (Houston)

He missed all of last season after ankle surgery, and Conley did not live up to his first-round pedigree in Oakland or Houston. Still, he flashes quality man coverage ability, and playing behind a bottom-of-the-league pass rush for the entirety of his career hasn’t done him any favors. If healthy, he’s an interesting reclamation project on a one-year deal. —GG

18. Mackensie Alexander (Cincinnati)

Strictly a slot corner, Alexander still has the quickness to defend the two-way go, and at 27 is still young enough to warrant a multiyear deal. —GG

19. Janoris Jenkins (New Orleans)

A weak link in a surprisingly up-and-down Saints secondary last season, Jenkins’s game was always built on speed, but it may be going away; he’ll be 33 in October. —GG

20. K'Waun Williams (San Francisco)

21. Bashaud Breeland (Kansas City)

22. Nickell Robey-Coleman (Philadelphia)

23. Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh)

24. Darqueze Dennard (Atlanta)

25. Kevin Johnson (Cleveland)

26. Brian Poole (N.Y. Jets)

27. Justin Coleman (Detroit)

28. Terrance Mitchell (Cleveland)

29. Michael Davis (L.A. Chargers)

30. Kevin King (Green Bay)

31. Rasul Douglas (Carolina)

32. Jason McCourty (New England)

33. DJ Hayden (Jacksonville)

SAFETIES

1. Justin Simmons: Franchise-tagged by Denver

It is interesting how, wherever Vic Fangio lands, he develops a star or pair of stars on a defense that were previously overlooked. This may contribute in some ways to the hesitancy Denver has to pay Simmons long term. Because of the affordable number for safeties, the Broncos tagged him for a second straight year. Only 27, coming off his first (virtual) Pro Bowl nod, there is plenty of bright football ahead for Simmons. —CO

2. John Johnson (L.A. Rams)

A versatile safety with the range to cover a ton of ground in centerfield, Johnson’s skill set remains valuable even in a league that is trending toward more split-safety looks. —GG

3. Marcus Williams: Franchise-tagged by New Orleans

A rangy center fielder who has shown improved physicality as a tackler the past few seasons, Williams brings valuable versatility to the back end of the Saints defense. —GG

4. Anthony Harris (Minnesota)

Harris was a rock on the back end of Mike Zimmer’s defense the past two seasons—particularly challenging considering the Vikings’ youth movement at cornerback last year. His instincts and overall feel for the necessary improvisations in Zimmer’s split-safety looks will play well in most systems. —GG

5. Marcus Maye: Franchise-tagged by N.Y. Jets

Maye had arguably his best season in 2020 amid a firestorm of bizarre occurrences, high profile departures and coaching changes. In comes Robert Saleh, whose approach to the elevated Cover-3 scheme gleaned from his time in Seattle may be a good fit for Maye. —CO

6. Malik Hooker (Indianapolis)

Some eyebrows were raised when the Colts declined Hooker’s fifth-year option a year ago, but Matt Eberflus inherited him from the previous regime, and Hooker’s rangy, center field skillset is not a necessity in a Colts defense that goes heavier on split-safety looks. Hooker’s injury history (a torn ACL and MCL as a rookie in 2017, a ruptured Achilles last September) will likely relegate him to a one-year deal, but a defensive coordinator looking to incorporate more single-high looks into his life could end up with a real find. —GG

7. Lamarcus Joyner, S/CB (Las Vegas)

His two-year stint with the Raiders didn’t go as planned, but Joyner remains a physical defensive back who can cover the slot or deep as a split safety. He’s 30, but could have a couple solid seasons left in him. —GG

8. Jaquiski Tartt (San Francisco)

A quality safety who is better playing near the line of scrimmage but can hold up playing deep on split-safety looks, Tartt was a key piece in a very good 49ers defense when healthy. Durability is an issue though; he missed half of last season with a groin injury and then turf toe, and he played 10-plus games just once in the past four seasons. —GG

9. Keanu Neal (Atlanta)

The former first-round pick is a perfectly adequate box safety option who can rush the passer at times and hold his own in coverage. His passer rating allowed, which was almost 100 last season, was partly a reflection of a broken defense. —CO

10. Xavier Woods (Dallas)

He was used in a variety of roles in Dallas, and Woods proved capable of coming down and matching up with tight ends. He’s a bit light to play in the box against the run and isn’t natural as a free defender, but his man-coverage skills provide value as a second or third safety. —GG

11. Kenny Vaccaro (Tennessee)

12. Tashaun Gipson (Chicago)

13. Bradley McDougald (N.Y. Jets)

14. Earl Thomas (Baltimore)

15. Karl Joseph (Cleveland)

16. Duron Harmon (Detroit)

17. Daniel Sorensen (Kansas City)

18. Jalen Mills (Philadelphia)

19. Andrew Sendejo (Cleveland)

20. Tre Boston (Carolina)

21. Rayshawn Jenkins (L.A. Chargers)