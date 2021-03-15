Report: Patriots sign Matt Judon to  $56 million Deal

SI.com
Aaron Jones, Kenny Golladay Top List of Players Heading For Free Agency
Report: Patriots Sign Matt Judon to Four-Year $56 Million Deal

The Patriots have reportedly signed pass rusher Matt Judon to a four-year deal worth $56 million with $32 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move comes shortly after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo's reported New England was making a major push for the Ravens linebacker. 

Judon had 50 tackles in his 14 games played in 2020. He also had six sacks and was named to his second Pro Bowl in a row. 

Judon's 111.5 passer rating will be a welcomed addition to a Patriots team that ranked 15th overall in yards allowed. Judon, 28, is the latest addition in a strong push by New England in free agency to bounce back from a disappointing 7-9 season. 

On Monday, the Patriots also signed former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith and former Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux. 

