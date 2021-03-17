Report: Cardinals Sign WR A.J. Green to One-Year Deal

The Cardinals have signed former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green to a one-year deal worth $8 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green's contract includes $6 million guaranteed, per Schefter.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has spent all nine seasons of his career with the Bengals and recorded 649 catches for 9,430 yards with 65 touchdowns. Green earned Pro Bowl honors during his first seven seasons (2011 to 2017) with Cincinnati. Between 2011-17, he also recorded 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns.

Green's production has dropped since his last Pro Bowl season. In nine games in 2018, he caught 46 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns.

Green missed the entire 2019 season due to torn ligaments. Last season through 16 games, he finished with 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns.

The former first-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft now joins a wide receiving corps that features DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and veteran Larry Fitzgerald.

Along with Green's signing in free agency, the Cardinals have signed former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, linebacker Markus Golden and returned offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Watt shared his excitement for Arizona signing Green on Twitter.

