Report: Cardinals Sign WR A.J. Green to One-Year Deal

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Why Bears fans are disappointed with Andy Dalton signing
Why Bears fans are disappointed with Andy Dalton signing

Report: Cardinals Sign A.J. Green to One-Year Deal

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Cardinals have signed former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green to a one-year deal worth $8 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Green's contract includes $6 million guaranteed, per Schefter. 

The seven-time Pro Bowler has spent all nine seasons of his career with the Bengals and recorded 649 catches for 9,430 yards with 65 touchdowns. Green earned Pro Bowl honors during his first seven seasons (2011 to 2017) with Cincinnati. Between 2011-17, he also recorded 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Order SI's Drew Brees Retirement Tribute Issue Here

Green's production has dropped since his last Pro Bowl season. In nine games in 2018, he caught 46 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns. 

Green missed the entire 2019 season due to torn ligaments. Last season through 16 games, he finished with 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns. 

The former first-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft now joins a wide receiving corps that features DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and veteran Larry Fitzgerald. 

Along with Green's signing in free agency, the Cardinals have signed former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, linebacker Markus Golden and returned offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum. 

Watt shared his excitement for Arizona signing Green on Twitter.

More Arizona Coverage from FanNation

YOU MAY LIKE

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Ohio celebrates its MAC tournament title
Play
College Basketball

Upset Picks, Cinderella Advice and Bold Predictions

Need bracket advice? Five SI writers give their insight on upset-minded questions around the Big Dance.

An overall view of Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Play
Wrestling

WrestleMania 37 in Tampa to be Held at 36% Capacity

Just a few short months after hosting Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium will be filled with fans again, this time for WWE.

Efrain Alvarez could play for the USA or Mexico
Play
Soccer

USA's Berhalter Encouraged Álvarez to Go to Mexico Camp

Mexican-American rising star Efraín Álvarez is deciding which nation to represent, and the U.S. coach wants him to have all the information possible before choosing.

lebron-james-lakers
NBA

LeBron James Hopes to Own NBA Team ‘Sooner Than Later’

James bought an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman in the ring with the other members of D-Generation X
Play
Wrestling

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Eyes a Return to the Ring

“I didn’t leave this business on my terms,” Waltman says.

AJ Green
Play
NFL

Report: Cardinals Sign WR A.J. Green to One-Year Deal

Green's contract reportedly is worth $8 million with $6 million guaranteed.

dick-hoyt-son-rick
Edge

Boston Marathon Icon Dick Hoyt Dies At 80

Dick Hoyt and his son, Rick, became Boston Marathon fixtures for over three decades beginning in 1980.