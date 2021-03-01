J.J. Watt, Cardinals Agree to Two-Year Deal

SI.com
Texans Release J.J. Watt: Are the Pittsburgh Steelers His Best Option?

J.J. Watt Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Cardinals

Star defensive end J.J. Watt has found a new home following his recent release from the Texans.

Watt posted a photo to social media on Monday showing him working out in a Cardinals shirt. He captioned the picture, "source: me" to announce the news.

Arizona confirmed the team has agreed to a two-year deal with the 31-year-old.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals signed Watt to a two-year deal worth $31 million that includes $23 million guaranteed. The move will reunite Watt with his former Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona in March 2020 in a lopsided deal.

Watt's release came on Feb. 12 after he mutually agreed to part ways with Houston, making him an unrestricted free agent. In a video announcing his release, Watt said he is "excited and looking forward to a new opportunity" but added it will be "tough to move on" from what had been his home for the past 10 seasons.

He previously expressed his desire to leave the franchise and have the chance to chase a Super Bowl title elsewhere. The Texans went 4–12 last season and missed the playoffs.

About a dozen teams reportedly expressed interest in signing Watt at the time of his release. The Browns, Steelers, Bills, Packers and Titans were among the teams rumored to reach out to him over the last few weeks.

Watt had been a member of the Texans since he was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 NFL draft. In his 10 years in Houston, Watt was named first-team All-Pro five times and won the Walter Peyton Man of the Year award in 2017. He totaled five sacks and 36 solo tackles during the 2020 season.

Watt was set to enter the final season of his six-year, $10 million contract with the Texans. 

The Cardinals went 8–8 last season and finished in third place in the NFC West. The team has not made the postseason since 2015.

