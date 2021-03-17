Report: Washington Football Teams Signs William Jackson

The Washington Football Team is reportedly signing former Bengals cornerback William Jackson on a three-year, $42 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson's contract includes $26 million is guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jackson, 28, played four seasons with the Bengals. Cincinnati selected Jackson at No. 24 in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Order SI's Drew Brees Retirement Tribute Issue Here

However, Jackson suffered a torn pectoral muscle that forced him to have surgery. He was later placed on injured reserve and missed the entire 2016 season.

In 59 games in his career, Jackson started in 48 games and recorded three interceptions, 150 tackles with 119 being solo and 41 pass breakups. Last season, Jackson had 11 pass breakups, eight more than he did in his 2019 campaign.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, when he was the nearest defender against outside wide receivers in 2017, Jackson allowed only 10 catches and did not surrender a touchdown while recording an interception and 13 pass breakups.

Jackson's signing comes after Washington lost one of its top cornerbacks, Ronald Darby, in free agency on Monday to the Broncos.

In free agency, Washington has also signed former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

More Washington Coverage From FanNation