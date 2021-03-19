Watson Faces Four More Sexual Assault, Harassment Lawsuits

SI.com
Deshaun Watson Faces Four Additional Lawsuits Detailing Assault, Harassment

Four additional lawsuits have been filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson describing multiple instances of sexual harassment and assault. 

Three lawsuits against Watson were previously filed over the last week by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee. Each of the now seven lawsuits details sexual misconduct by Houston's quarterback in interactions with massage therapists, with Buzbee's filing noting Watson's behavior is "part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women."

Watson is described as exposing himself without consent in each of the four lawsuits filed Friday. He is also described as touching three masseuses with his penis and kissing one against her will. One woman says she was assaulted by Watson on multiple occasions.

In the three previous lawsuits, Watson is described as engaging in further sexual harassment and assault. Watson exposed himself without consent, according to all three suits, and he is described as forcing his penis into one woman's mouth. 

Houston's quarterback addressed the allegations Tuesday in a statement. Watson said he has "never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," adding he looks forward to "clearing my name."

The NFL has launched an investigation into Watson's alleged conduct. The Texans said they have been informed of the investigation in a statement released Thursday.

"The NFL informed us [Thursday] that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson," the Texans said. "We will stay in close contact with the league as they do. We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously.

"We do not anticipate making any additional statements until the NFL's investigation concludes."

Buzbee is set to hold a press conference in Houston on Friday.

