SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears

Dolphins Waive Former First-Round Pick Isaiah Wilson

Author:
Publish date:

Just days after acquiring former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson via a trade with the Titans, the Dolphins announced they have waived the offensive tackle. 

In March, Miami traded a 2021 seventh-round picks with Tennessee to acquire the 2020 first-rounder and a 2022 seventh-round pick. 

Wilson had played just four snaps for the Titans last season, ending his year on the non-football injury list. The right tackle had also been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice, both in training camp and in October.

During training camp last summer, Tennessee State University police broke up an off-campus party that Wilson had attended. Wilson, according to the local police report, went to the second-floor balcony, where he appeared to briefly consider jumping and received a trespass warning. Weeks later, just days before the season opener, Wilson was arrested and charged with DUI after losing control of his vehicle and striking a concrete wall.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Miami waived Wilson after he was hours late for physical, late for his onboarding process and didn't show up for two days of voluntary workouts he had committed to. 

The team reportedly tried to provide support to Wilson, but Wilson was uninterested. 

The Titans had selected Wilson No. 29 in the 2020 draft after he had spent three years at Georgia.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15757448
Play
Gambling

NCAA Men's Tournament Sunday Betting Plays – Back Illinois and Baylor to Cover

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down the betting angles and shares his picks for Sunday's NCAA men's tournament second round matchups.

Isaiah Wilson
Play
NFL

Dolphins Waive Former First-Round Pick

Just days after acquiring Isaiah Wilson via a trade with the Titans, the Dolphins announced that they have waived the offensive tackle.

Abilene Christian's Joe Pleasant celebrates the Wildcats' shocking win over Texas
Play
College Basketball

Abilene Christian Earned Every Bit Of Its Texas-Sized Upset

The Wildcats, who have only been D-I since 2013, took down an in-state power to end the Round of 64 with a bang.

baylor
College Basketball

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule: First Round

Check out the full schedule of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, which tips off on March 21.

march madness logo (1)
College Basketball

March Madness 2021: Second Round Schedule of Men's NCAA Tournament

Check out the complete schedule for the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Golladay Lands With Giants

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

abilene christian
College Basketball

Abilene Christian Stuns Texas on Last-Second Free Throws

No. 14 seed Abilene Christian took down No. 3 Texas in a defensive struggle thanks to clutch free throws by Joe Pleasant.

March Madness logo
Play
College Basketball

2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 2 Recaps

The men's first round continues Saturday; follow along as SI keeps you updated as the Round of 32 gets set.