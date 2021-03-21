Dolphins Waive Former First-Round Pick

Just days after acquiring former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson via a trade with the Titans, the Dolphins announced they have waived the offensive tackle.

In March, Miami traded a 2021 seventh-round picks with Tennessee to acquire the 2020 first-rounder and a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Wilson had played just four snaps for the Titans last season, ending his year on the non-football injury list. The right tackle had also been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice, both in training camp and in October.

During training camp last summer, Tennessee State University police broke up an off-campus party that Wilson had attended. Wilson, according to the local police report, went to the second-floor balcony, where he appeared to briefly consider jumping and received a trespass warning. Weeks later, just days before the season opener, Wilson was arrested and charged with DUI after losing control of his vehicle and striking a concrete wall.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Miami waived Wilson after he was hours late for physical, late for his onboarding process and didn't show up for two days of voluntary workouts he had committed to.

The team reportedly tried to provide support to Wilson, but Wilson was uninterested.

The Titans had selected Wilson No. 29 in the 2020 draft after he had spent three years at Georgia.