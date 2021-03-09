Source: Titans Trade OL Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins

SI.com
Source: Titans Trade 2020 First-Round Pick Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins

The Titans traded offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson to the Dolphins on Monday, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer

Tennessee will receive a 2021 seventh-round pick in the deal, per Breer. Miami will receive a 2022 seventh-round along with Wilson. 

Wilson played just four snaps for the Titans last season after being selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list at the start of Tennessee's training camp, and the ensuing season wasn't exactly a smooth one for the Georgia product. Wilson was arrested for driving under the influence in September, and he was suspended for a violation of team rules in December. 

Miami now hopes to resurrect Wilson's career in the third year of the Brian Flores era. The Dolphins' head coach attended Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn as a teenager, the same school Wilson attended before heading to Georgia. Perhaps the shared school connection can help get Wilson back on the right track in 2021. 

The Dolphins fell just short of the postseason in 2020 as they finished second in the AFC East at 10–6. Miami enters 2021 seeking its first playoff victory since 2000. 

