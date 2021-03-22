Report: Giants Sign Adoree Jackson to Three-Year Deal

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal with cornerback Adoree Jackson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson, 25, was selected by the Titans with the No. 18 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He's tallied two interceptions and 33 passes defended in 41 career starts.

Monday's signing marks New York's third major move of free agency. The Giants retained defensive lineman Leonard Williams on a three-year, $63 million deal on March 16, and they added wide receiver Kenny Golladay on a four-year, $72 million deal four days later.

The Giants made an active effort to recruit Jackson in recent days, with defensive back Logan Ryan flying to New York to meet with the free-agent cornerback. Ryan's efforts appeared to have worked as the Giants landed a potential impact defensive piece for 2021.

New York posted the NFL's No. 9 scoring defense last season as it finished second in the NFC East at 6–10. The Giants enter 2021 seeking their first playoff win since 2011.

