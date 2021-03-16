SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Source: Giants Sign Leonard Williams to Three-Year, $63 Million Deal

Author:
Publish date:
leonard-williams-giants

The Giants agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with defensive lineman Leonard Williams on Tuesday, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Williams will earn $45 million guaranteed with Tuesday's deal, per Breer.

The former No. 6 overall pick shined in his first season with the Giants in 2020. He tallied 11.5 sacks and 57 tackles, leading a New York defense that finished No. 9 in points allowed. The Giants acquired Williams in October 2018 in a trade with the Jets.

New York then went to work on the offensive side of the ball after re-signing Williams. The Giants signed wide receiver John Ross to a one-year, $2.5 million deal as they hope to add weapons around quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants finished 2020 second in the NFC East at 6–10. New York has not won a playoff game since beating the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012. 

Check out more Giants coverage at FanNation's Giants Country

YOU MAY LIKE

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

march madness logo
Play
College Basketball

March Madness Officiating Already Under Indy Microscope

Six refs were sent home over COVID-19 protocol, putting even more pressure on the officiating in the Big Dance.

leonard-williams-giants
NFL

Source: Giants Sign Leonard Williams to Three-Year Deal

Leonard Williams is returning to New York after leading the Giants with 11.5 sacks in 2020.

LeBron James during the 2021 All-Star Game introductions.
Play
NBA

Report: LeBron James Becomes Part Owner of Red Sox

LeBron James and longtime friend Maverick Carter reportedly entered the venture together.

shaquill-griffin-seahawks
NFL

Report: Jaguars Sign Shaquill Griffin to Three-Year Deal

Griffin has tallied six interceptions in four seasons with the Seahawks from 2017-20.

Ferland Mendy scores for Real Madrid.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Atalanta

Real Madrid and Atalanta meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, March 16.

Bernardo Silva scores in Champions League.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Man City vs. Mönchengladbach

Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, March 16.

AEW's Christian Cage climbs the ring ropes after his surprise debut at Revolution
Play
Wrestling

Christian Cage Bets on Himself Again With Move to AEW

A conversation with Jon Moxley was the catalyst for Christian Cage exploring a move to AEW: “In less than a week, it was a done deal.”