Source: Giants Sign Leonard Williams to Three-Year Deal

The Giants agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with defensive lineman Leonard Williams on Tuesday, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Williams will earn $45 million guaranteed with Tuesday's deal, per Breer.

The former No. 6 overall pick shined in his first season with the Giants in 2020. He tallied 11.5 sacks and 57 tackles, leading a New York defense that finished No. 9 in points allowed. The Giants acquired Williams in October 2018 in a trade with the Jets.

New York then went to work on the offensive side of the ball after re-signing Williams. The Giants signed wide receiver John Ross to a one-year, $2.5 million deal as they hope to add weapons around quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants finished 2020 second in the NFC East at 6–10. New York has not won a playoff game since beating the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012.

