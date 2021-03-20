SI.com
State of Quarterbacks After First Week of Free Agency
State of Quarterbacks After First Week of Free Agency

Report: Kenny Golladay, Giants Agree to Four-Year, $72M Deal

Kenny Golladay's time as a free agent has come to a close as the star wide receiver has agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The agreement include $40 million guaranteed and $76 million maximum.

Golladay was considered the top wide receiver on the market, and he is set to make $18 million annually on average—the highest for a wide receiver this year in free agency.

The 27-year-old has averaged 16.8 yards per catch in his career, and even though this past season was filled with injuries, Golladay still had 20 receptions for 338 yards. He's accumulated two 1,000-yard receiving seasons during his four years, all of which were with the Lions. He led the league in 2019 with 11 touchdown catches.

Over the course of his career, he's played 47 games, tallying 183 receptions for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns.

