Five More Lawsuits Filed Against Deshaun Watson

Five more women have sued Deshaun Watson on Monday, including one who says the Texans quarterback sexually assaulted her this month.

Watson, 25, is now facing 12 lawsuits that have been filed in the past week pertaining to multiple accounts of sexual misconduct and assault.

Among the five lawsuits that were filed on Monday was one alleging Watson assaulted and harassed a massage therapist in early March by "touching her with his penis and exposing himself," according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff, listed as "Jane Doe," says that "Watson's behavior is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women."

Four other lawsuits stem from incidents that plaintiffs say occurred in June and August 2020, July 2020, August 2020 and January 2021.

The lawsuit focusing on massages from June and August 2020 alleges that during the massage sessions, "Watson assaulted and harassed the Plaintiff by grabbing Plaintiff's buttocks and vagina, touching her with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him." The lawsuit focusing on an July 2020 incident alleges Watson "assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by touching her with his penis, masturbating in front of Plaintiff and exposing himself." The lawsuit stemming from a different August 2020 massage alleges Watson "assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by exposing himself to her." The lawsuit surrounding a late January 2021 massage alleges Watson "assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by exposing himself to her, touching her with his penis and making sexually suggestive comments."

All 12 of the lawsuits have been filed by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee. On Friday, Buzbee said that of the initial seven lawsuits filed, "seven of these women that we filed lawsuits on behalf of are African American, two are Hispanic and three are Caucasian."

Buzbee said when he contacted Watson's representation regarding the allegations, Watson's lawyer "did not take them seriously."

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, released a statement Friday asking the public to "keep an open mind" before Watson issues a response to the allegations this week.

"I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations," Hardin said in part of his statement.

Watson responded to the initial claims last Tuesday, denying the allegations in a statement on Twitter. David Mulugheta, Watson's agent, echoed his client's denial on Friday.

“Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted,” Mulugheta wrote. “Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth."

Watson has not commented on the additional lawsuits filed on Monday.

Last week, an NFL spokesperson confirmed to Sports Illustrated that "the matter is under review of [the league's] personal conduct policy."

The Texans released a statement saying they were informed of the league's investigation and will "stay in close contact with the league as they do."

Buzbee also said he will turn in a packet of information over to the Houston Police Department and will cooperate with the NFL investigation under the league's personal conduct policy.

On Friday evening, the Houston Police Department said they were unaware of any contact between Buzbee and the HPD.

When asked on Monday morning by USA Today about any contact with Buzbee, police spokesperson Victor Senties referred to the department's statement late last week, which said in part that "no incident reports regarding these allegations have been filed in our jurisdiction."

Over the weekend, Buzbee posted a statement on Instagram saying his team would be "submitting affidavits and evidence from several women, who had experiences with Deshaun Watson, to the Houston Police Department and the Houston District Attorney."

"We will request that a grand jury be empaneled to consider the evidence we provide," Buzbee wrote.

Watson, 25, was a first-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He has reportedly requested a trade this offseason from the franchise.