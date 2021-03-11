Texans HC Reaffirms Commitment to Watson

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Should the Houston Texans Honor Deshaun Watson's Trade Request?
Should the Houston Texans Honor Deshaun Watson's Trade Request?

Texans HC Reaffirms Commitment to Deshaun Watson: 'He is Our Starting Quarterback'

Author:
Publish date:

Houston Texans head coach David Culley reaffirmed his commitment to quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday by saying that Watson, despite trade requests, is still the team's starting quarterback. 

"He is our starting quarterback as of right now," Culley told NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche on a podcast episode released on Thursday. "He is our starting quarterback. Things happen between now and then. We'll see what happens."

Culley, who was hired this past January after being an assistant coach with the Ravens, later addressed reporters for the first time since his introductory press conference, echoing a similar sentiment. 

"We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback," Culley said. "He is our quarterback. He's the only guy we got under contract at this time, right now."

Culley said "as of right now, there is no contingency plan" if Watson elects to sit out rather than play for the team.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Culley and Watson met over Zoom in mid-February, with Watson reiterating his desire not to play for the team again. On Thursday, Culley declined to comment on what they discussed. 

ESPN's Dianna Russini previously reported the Texans and Watson could enter a "stalemate" for several months, with the team still maintaining it won't trade its star quarterback.

The Texans drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has led the team to two playoff appearances, including the divisional round in 2019. Individually, Watson has also made Pro Bowl appearances in each of the past three seasons. 

Nevertheless, Watson's frustration appears to stem from a number of factors, including the team's trade of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last offseason and significant organizational instability broadly creating further discontent. 

This past January, Watson was also reportedly unhappy with his lack of involvement in Houston's coach and general manager search

YOU MAY LIKE

Duke's Coach K during an ACC tournament game
Play
College Basketball

Duke Forfeit a Harsh Reminder of COVID-19's Tourney Loom

The Blue Devils' season was once again ended by the virus, but it raises other questions ahead of the Indy bubble.

Patrick Ewing
Play
College Basketball

Patrick Ewing Keeps Getting Stopped By MSG Security

Patrick Ewing might be the greatest Knick ever, but that doesn't mean he's exempt from being stopped by MSG security.

USATSI_15660862
Play
Gambling

NBA Daily Betting Rundown: Thursday, March 11 - Look for the Suns to Keep Shining in Portland

SI Gambling analyst Ben Heisler shares several notable NBA first half betting trends in the NBA, along with his top bet for tonight's game between the Suns and Trail Blazers.

detroit-pistons-hooper
NBA

Masked Mascots and Distanced Dancers: Game Days Under COVID-19

The pandemic has impacted virtually every element of staging an event.

dCOV_BROGDAN4
NBA

Behind the Intellectual Drive That Fuels Malcolm Brogdon

The Pacers guard wants to learn all about his game—and his family's legacy of activism.

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

Texans HC Reaffirms Commitment to Watson

Houston Texans head coach David Culley reaffirmed his commitment to quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday.

eric-bieniemy-chiefs
NFL

Bieniemy Lived in Hotel in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Bieniemy: “It’s been this way for the past six months. ... It’s been a challenge."

Reevesd
Play
High School

Mississippi Governor Signs Bill to Ban Trans Athletes from Girls Sports

Mississippi becomes the first state this year to incorporate a ban after Idaho's law last year was put on hold pending legal challenges.