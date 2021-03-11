Texans HC Reaffirms Commitment to Watson

Houston Texans head coach David Culley reaffirmed his commitment to quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday by saying that Watson, despite trade requests, is still the team's starting quarterback.

"He is our starting quarterback as of right now," Culley told NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche on a podcast episode released on Thursday. "He is our starting quarterback. Things happen between now and then. We'll see what happens."

Culley, who was hired this past January after being an assistant coach with the Ravens, later addressed reporters for the first time since his introductory press conference, echoing a similar sentiment.

"We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback," Culley said. "He is our quarterback. He's the only guy we got under contract at this time, right now."

Culley said "as of right now, there is no contingency plan" if Watson elects to sit out rather than play for the team.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Culley and Watson met over Zoom in mid-February, with Watson reiterating his desire not to play for the team again. On Thursday, Culley declined to comment on what they discussed.

ESPN's Dianna Russini previously reported the Texans and Watson could enter a "stalemate" for several months, with the team still maintaining it won't trade its star quarterback.

The Texans drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has led the team to two playoff appearances, including the divisional round in 2019. Individually, Watson has also made Pro Bowl appearances in each of the past three seasons.

Nevertheless, Watson's frustration appears to stem from a number of factors, including the team's trade of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last offseason and significant organizational instability broadly creating further discontent.

This past January, Watson was also reportedly unhappy with his lack of involvement in Houston's coach and general manager search.