NFL Rumors: Eagles Bringing in Joe Flacco for Visit

The Eagles are bringing in veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for a visit, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Flacco visited the 49ers last week.

Flacco, 36, was the No. 18 pick in the 2008 draft by the Ravens and won Super Bowl XLVIII over the 49ers.

Flacco spent 2019 with the Broncos and last year with the Jets, where he made four starts and made five appears. Last year, he completed 55.2% of his passes for 864 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Eagles would presumably be bringing in Flacco to serve as a backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts.

Hurts, a second-round pick out of Alabama, started the final four games of Philadelphia's season in 2020. He finished the year with 1,061 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

In March, ESPN reported team owner Jeffrey Lurie told those within the franchise to prioritize making Hurts successful in 2021 and not to create a true quarterback competition.

Hurts's elevation also comes after the team's decision to trade former No. 2 pick Carson Wentz to the Colts.

Nate Sudfeld, who was another reserve quarterback for the Eagles last year, is also a free agent and remains unsigned.

