SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears

NFL Rumors: Eagles Bringing in Joe Flacco for Visit

Author:
Publish date:

The Eagles are bringing in veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for a visit, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Flacco visited the 49ers last week.

Flacco, 36, was the No. 18 pick in the 2008 draft by the Ravens and won Super Bowl XLVIII over the 49ers. 

Flacco spent 2019 with the Broncos and last year with the Jets, where he made four starts and made five appears. Last year, he completed 55.2% of his passes for 864 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Eagles would presumably be bringing in Flacco to serve as a backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts. 

Hurts, a second-round pick out of Alabama, started the final four games of Philadelphia's season in 2020. He finished the year with 1,061 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

In March, ESPN reported team owner Jeffrey Lurie told those within the franchise to prioritize making Hurts successful in 2021 and not to create a true quarterback competition.

Hurts's elevation also comes after the team's decision to trade former No. 2 pick Carson Wentz to the Colts.

Nate Sudfeld, who was another reserve quarterback for the Eagles last year, is also a free agent and remains unsigned.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: 

YOU MAY LIKE

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Sergiño Dest celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring for Barcelona
Play
Soccer

Moving Pieces, Late Sparks in Form Color USMNT Entering Camp

Sergiño Dest and Christian Pulisic enter after some resurgent performances, while the composition of the U.S. continues to be tweaked.

Trout-Harper
Play
MLB

Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Baseball’s Tragicomedy

They are entering yet another season looking for their first playoff series win

NFL draft logo
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Draft to Feature Select In-Person Prospects

A limited number of prospects will be invited to attend the 2021 NFL draft set in Cleveland, Ohio

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: 15-Team Mixed League Auction Values

SI Fantasy guru Shawn Childs provides his fantasy baseball 15-team mixed league auction values positional cheat sheets

LeBron James
NBA

Report: LeBron Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Injury

LeBron James is initially reportedly expected to miss at least several weeks due to the high right ankle sprain he suffered this weekend.

Philadelphia Phillies Aaron Nola
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Starting Pitchers ADP Analysis

Shawn Childs looks at the starting pitching talent pool by average draft position heading into the 2021 fantasy baseball season