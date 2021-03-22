Rams Agree to Terms With DeSean Jackson

SI.com
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears
DeSean Jackson Agrees to Deal With Rams

DeSean Jackson Agrees to Deal With Rams

Former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has agreed to terms on a contract with the Rams, the team announced on Sunday. 

The 13-year veteran confirmed the move on Instagram.

Jackson, 34, was released by the Eagles in February after a disappointing stint in Philadelphia. Since returning to the Eagles in 2019, Jackson has only appeared in eight games. 

Jackson suffered multiple injuries throughout the 2020 season and only played in five games where he racked up 14 receptions for 236 yards and just one touchdown. 

He was drafted by the Eagles in 2008 and played the first five years of his career there. Jackson signed with Washington in 2014 and later joined the Buccaneers in 2017 before he was traded to Philly. 

Jackson has been selected to three Pro Bowls over his career and was selected to the 2009 All-Pro second-team. 

Although Jackson is far from his prime and has been unable to stay healthy, he could have a significant veteran presence for a new-look Rams offense that now has former Lions quarterback Matt Stafford under center. 

