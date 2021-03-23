Emotional Jameis Winston Describes Influence of Brees

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NFC East: How Good are the Cowboys, Washington Football Team, Eagles and Giants?
NFC East: How Good are the Cowboys, Washington Football Team, Eagles and Giants?

Jameis Winston: Drew Brees 'Doesn't Even Know How Much He Means to Me'

Author:
Publish date:

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston shared an emotional response on Tuesday when asked about the impact Drew Brees had on him last season. 

Winston, who signed a one-year deal with the Saints last offseason and recently re-signed with the team on another one-year deal, said Brees holds a special place for him.

"For him to put his arm around me and give me any encouraging words after I saw the resilience, the passion, the way that he approached every single day. For that to even be a story, I was touched by that," Winston said. "Because he doesn't even know how much he means to me and my family, for real."

Winston attempted just 11 regular-season passes for the Saints last season, though he threw a touchdown in New Orleans' eventual second-round playoff loss to the Buccaneers. 

The 27-year-old Winston, who started the first five seasons of his career for Tampa Bay, could again be in line for a starting role following Brees's retirement. 

Order SI's Drew Brees Retirement Tribute Issue Here

Winston is expected to battle Taysom Hill for the starting quarterback spot in New Orleans after Hill signed a four-year extension with the team. Hill started four games last year while Brees was out with multiple injuries, going 3-1 in that span. 

"I love football. That's all I've done my entire life," Winston said. "And someone that I look up to, that I admire, that I actually could touch was my teammate, and I had the chance to serve him. I'm speechless. 

"That really gets me emotional because I really love Drew Brees. I don't think he understands. I know my wife do. I know my family do. But y'all don't understand the impact that him and a lot of other quarterbacks had on me as a quarterback growing up in Bessemer, Ala."

YOU MAY LIKE

Marcus Mariota on the sidelines with the Raiders.
Play
NFL

Report: Mariota to Sign Reworked Deal With Raiders

Mariota is reportedly expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Raiders.

victor-oladipo-rockets
NBA

NBA Rumors: Rockets Likely to Move Oladipo Before Deadline

Stay up to date with all the latest NBA news and rumors before Thursday's trade deadline.

Coach Nick Nurse talking with Pascal Siakam during the fourth quarter against the Warriors.
NBA

Report: Pascal Siakam Fined $50,000 After Exchange with Nick Nurse

Siakam reportedly had some "choice" words for coach Nick Nurse after a loss against the Cavaliers.

oregon-state-president
College Football

Oregon State President Offers to Resign After LSU Scandal

F. King Alexander was president of LSU from 2013 to 2019 as the school mishandled reports of sexual misconduct by football coach Les Miles.

Jameis Winston Drew Brees
Play
NFL

Emotional Jameis Winston Describes Influence of Brees

"He doesn't even know how much he means to me and my family, for real."

Cesare-Prandelli-Fiorentina-Resigns
Play
Soccer

Fiorentina's Prandelli Resigns Citing 'Darkness' Inside

Cesare Prandelli, the former Italy national team coach, stepped down from his post at the Serie A club.

Oral Robers's Max Abmas
Play
College Basketball

Oral Roberts Star Max Abmas Breaks Down Men's Sweet 16

The nation's leading scorer has helped his team pull off two big upsets, with Arkansas up next.

Gillian Robertson delivers a knee strike to her opponent during a UFC match
MMA

Gillian Robertson’s Plan for Miranda Maverick Fight at UFC 260

After their scheduled bout in February was called off at the last minute, Gillian Robertson is ready to finally face Miranda Maverick.