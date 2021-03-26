2021 NFL Draft Order: Miami, Eagles and 49ers Shake up Top 12 Picks

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner. However, that doesn't mean the order is set in stone.

The Dolphins, Eagles and 49ers trading picks to shuffle up a new draft order on Friday afternoon. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins agreed to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to the 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023

Shortly thereafter, ESPN's Field Yates reported Philadelphia traded picks No. 6 and 156 to the Dolphins for picks 12, 123 and their own 2022 first-rounder.

In summary, the Dolphins made their way back into the top six while Philadelphia secured another first-round pick for next year's draft.

The first round of the 2021 draft will be held on Thursday, April 29. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday, April 30. The draft concludes on Saturday, May 1.

Here is the new 2021 NFL Draft first-round order: