2021 NFL Draft Order: Miami, Eagles and 49ers Shake up Top 12 Picks

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles make NFL draft trades
San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles make NFL draft trades

2021 NFL Draft Order: Miami, Eagles and 49ers Change Up Top 12 Picks

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner. However, that doesn't mean the order is set in stone. 

The Dolphins, Eagles and 49ers trading picks to shuffle up a new draft order on Friday afternoon. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins agreed to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to the 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023

Shortly thereafter, ESPN's Field Yates reported Philadelphia traded picks No. 6 and 156 to the Dolphins for picks 12, 123 and their own 2022 first-rounder. 

In summary, the Dolphins made their way back into the top six while Philadelphia secured another first-round pick for next year's draft. 

The first round of the 2021 draft will be held on Thursday, April 29. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday, April 30. The draft concludes on Saturday, May 1.

Here is the new 2021 NFL Draft first-round order:

  1. Jacksonville (1-15)
  2. New York Jets (2-14)
  3. San Francisco (6-10)
  4. Atlanta (4-12)
  5. Cincinnati (4-11-1)
  6. Miami (10-6)
  7. Detroit (5-11)
  8. Carolina (5-11)
  9. Denver (5-11)
  10. Dallas (6-10)
  11. New York Giants (6-10)
  12. Philadelphia (4-11-1)
  13. L.A. Chargers (7-9)
  14. Minnesota (7-9)
  15. New England (7-9)
  16. Arizona (8-8)
  17. Las Vegas (8-8)
  18. Miami (10-6)
  19. Washington (7-9)
  20. Chicago (8-8)
  21. Indianapolis (11-5)
  22. Tennessee (11-5)
  23. N.Y. Jets (2-14) (via Seattle)
  24. Pittsburgh (12-4)
  25. Jaguars (1-15) (via Rams)
  26. Browns (11-5)
  27. Ravens (11-5)
  28. Saints (12-4)
  29. Packers (13-3)
  30. Bills (13-3)
  31. Chiefs (14-2)
  32. Buccaneers (11-5)

YOU MAY LIKE

UConn's Paige Bueckers
Play
Women's College Basketball

Diana Taurasi praises Paige Bueckers Play, Confidence in Freshman Season

Taurasi said "freshman Paige" has way more confidence than she did.

Gonzaga, Creighton, USC and Oregon make up the remaining West Region
Play
College Basketball

Why the West Region Teams Will, Won't Make Final Four

Making the Final Four case for and against Gonzaga, Creighton, USC and Oregon.

Feb 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond (3) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (11) during the first half at Moda Center.
NBA

Report: Andre Drummond Agrees to Contract Buyout With Cavaliers

Cleveland hasn't played Andre Drummond since Feb. 12 as it tried to find a trade, and he was due $28.7 million this season.

nfl-salary-cap-2021
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Draft Order: Miami, Eagles and 49ers Shake up Top 12 Picks

Friday afternoon trades with the Dolphins, Eagles and San Francisco shook up the top 12 overall picks for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Closeup of UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in the Octagon
MMA

Long-Awaited Ngannou-Miocic Rematch Headlines UFC 260

The UFC 260 card is a little thin after Alexander Volkanovski’s positive COVID-19 test, but there is a lot at stake in the Francis Ngannou-Stipe Miocic main event.

Midwest Region: Houston Loyola Chicago, Oregon State and Syracuse
Play
College Basketball

Why Each Midwest Region Team Will, Won't Make Final Four

Making the case for and against Houston, Loyola Chicago, Syracuse and Oregon State.

Champions-League-Trophy-UEFA
Play
Soccer

UEFA to Decide on New Champions League Format

A meeting Wednesday, March 31, could be the final step in an expected expansion to 36 teams and a Swiss System format.

nfl logo (1)
Play
NFL

Dolphins Trades Shake Up NFL Draft Order, 49ers Up to No. 3

Dolphins will now have the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and several future picks.