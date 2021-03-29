New Lawsuit Says Watson Is Deleting Messages to Massage Therapists

Three more civil lawsuits were filed early Monday morning against Deshaun Watson, alleging sexual harassment and assault, including one that claims the Texans' quarterback is deleting Instagram messages and contacting people who've provided massages to him.

Watson, 25, is now facing 19 lawsuits, all filed in the past two weeks, about sexual misconduct.

Among the three new lawsuits on the Harris County District Clerk's website is an incident from October 2020. The lawsuit says Watson assaulted and harassed a massage therapist by "exposing himself to her and touching her with his penis."

That lawsuit also claims that "as a result of the repeated lawsuits against him, Watson is deleting Instagram messages and contacting those who formally [sic] provided him massages, in an attempt to settle."

Another lawsuit says that in November 2020 Watson exposed himself to a massage therapy student and was "purposely touching her with his penis and ejaculating onto her."

The plaintiff of the lawsuit, who is a flight attendant but was in massage therapy school at the time, said that she had known Watson previously through mutual friends and "never could have imaged he would eventually assault her."

Before the first of two massage sessions between them, which occurred at the plaintiff's mother's house in Pearland, Texas, on Nov. 6, Watson texted the student saying, "I even have a NDA I have therapist sign too."

During that session, he continued directing her to his groin, per the lawsuit, and "repeatedly stated 'get up in there' and 'don't be scared.' "

The second session between the two occurred just days later, according to the lawsuit. Among other details, it alleges Watson "kept aggressively moving his penis toward plaintiff's hand" and that Watson later ejaculated "all over" plaintiff's arm and hand.

Here's What We Know About the Lawsuits Facing Deshaun Watson

According to the lawsuit, after wiping the semen off of her and finishing the session "as quickly as possible," she told Watson to leave.

"After Watson left the house, he sent her a text saying 'Maybe 4:30 pm? At Houstonian. I see you're getting comfortable with certain techniques and areas,' " the lawsuit states. "When Plaintiff declined the massage, Watson texted her incessantly almost every day afterwards asking for a massage. Plaintiff did not respond to his messages. Watson would also call Plaintiff almost three times a day. Plaintiff would not answer his calls. Plaintiff felt violated, disgusted and betrayed."

The third lawsuit filed Monday morning details three alleged incidents involving Watson and another massage therapist, in which Watson "assault and harassed Plaintiff by exposing himself to her and purposely touching her with his penis."

The nearly two dozen suits against Watson allege misconduct that ranges from refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to give him oral sex. The news of the first filing broke on the evening of March 16 after Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has filed all lawsuits thus far, disclosed the news on social media.

The lawsuits explicitly cite events dating as far back as March 30, 2020, and as recent as March 5, 2021. The sessions reportedly took place in multiple states and venues.

Watson denied the accusations in a statement on Twitter on March 16 but has not commented on more recent allegations. Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said last week that he believes "any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false."

An NFL spokesperson confirmed to Sports Illustrated on March 18 that "the matter is under review of [the league's] personal conduct policy."

The Texans released a statement Thursday, stating that they were informed of the league's investigation and will "stay in close contact with the league as they do."

Last week Buzbee told Houston's Fox26 that 24 women have come forward with allegations about Watson.