SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Buccaneers Cornerback Carlton Davis Apologizes After Tweeting Anti-Asian Slur

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis apologized Sunday night roughly two hours after he tweeted an anti-Asian slur. Davis wrote "Gotta stop letting g***s in Miami," at 6:42 p.m. ET and then deleted the post shortly after but screenshots were captured. 

Davis tweeted an apology at 9:01 p.m. ET and explained he didn't know it was an anti-Asian slur but thought it meant someone who was "lame." The 24-year-old also tweeted what he thought it was a word used in South Florida and said he would remove it from his vocabulary. 

Davis, who went to high school in Miami, added that he never meant to hurt anyone during a time when violence and racism against Asians is high. 

"I used a term that from where I come from has always meant 'lame,' but I did not realize it had a much darker, negative connotation," he said in the Tweet. "I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other during these tough times." 

 More From FanNation's All Bucs

YOU MAY LIKE

Carlton Davis with the Bucs.
NFL

Carlton Davis Apologizes For Tweeting Anti-Asian Slur

Davis, a cornerback for the Buccaneers, said he thought the term meant "lame."

shohei ohtani
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Homers, Throws 101 MPH in First Inning

The second coming of Babe Ruth put on a show on Sunday night, his first time hitting and pitching in the same game.

Stanford celebrates its national title
College Basketball

Stanford Outlasts Arizona, Wins First Title Since 1992

An frenetic final two minutes saw the Cardinal come out on top in an All-Pac-12 national championship game.

Jason Suggs celebrates after his buzzer beater.
Play
College Basketball

Best Twitter Reactions to Jalen Suggs's Buzzer Beater

Jalen Suggs hit a near-half-court buzzer-beating game-winner in the Final Four and Twitter went nuts.

washington-nationals-opening-day
MLB

Report: Nats vs. Braves Postponed Amid COVID-19 Issues

The Nationals hope to open their season on Tuesday after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19.

Jordan Spieth during the Valero Texas Open on 2021.
Play
Golf

Spieth Wins Valero Texas Open, Ends Four-Year Drought

Spieth had gone 83 events and four years without a PGA Tour victory before Sunday.

Akil Baddoo makes contact with the ball against Cleveland.
Extra Mustard

Tigers Rookie Homers in First At-Bat, His Parents React

Akil Baddoo hit a home run in his first MLB at-bat with his parents in attendance.

Angels pitcher Ty Buttrey announces his retirement from baseball
MLB

Angels' Ty Buttrey Unexpectedly Retires From Baseball

Buttrey: "As time went on baseball became more of a business and less of a game. I couldn’t help but notice my love and passion for this game started to diminish."