New Watson Lawsuit Says He Used Over 50 Women for Massages

New Lawsuit Alleges Deshaun Watson Used 'More Than Fifty Different Women for Massages'

A new lawsuit was posted to the Harris County District Court on Monday against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, bringing total number of lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and assault up to 22.

The latest lawsuit focuses on a massage session in November 2020, alleging Watson "assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by touching her with his penis and exposing himself." It also claims that Watson has "used more than fifty different women for massages," adding that "some made clear that they were unlicensed, and others made sure they did not specialize in massage therapy."

The lawsuit posted Monday involves a massage session between Watson and a plaintiff, who says she is a "licensed esthetician," not a licensed massage therapist. The lawsuit says that when the plaintiff alerted Watson to that fact and offered to connect him with a licensed massage therapist, Watson declined "and insisted that he wanted her to perform a massage."

At one point during their session, Watson moved his penis onto the plaintiff's hand "in an attempt to get her to touch it," according to the lawsuit. "Plaintiff asked incredulously what was he thinking and he replied 'you can sit on it.' "

At the conclusion of the session, Watson "had what said on the top 'Non-Disclosure Agreement' " and, in the lawsuit's words, told her that "in order for him to pay her she had to sign it." The plaintiff signed it "without reading the document," according to the lawsuit. However, Watson later allegedly paid her $250 instead of the $605 that the lawsuits claims the service cost.

The nearly two dozen lawsuits filed in the last three weeks against Watson explicitly cite events dating as far back as March 30, 2020, and as recent as March 5, 2021.

The sessions reportedly took place in multiple states and venues, with the latest alleged incident occurring in Houston. A lawsuit filed last week stated that Watson was deleting Instagram messages and contacting people who have provided massages to him.

A Massage Therapist on Her Session With Deshaun Watson

All the lawsuits have been filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.

Watson denied the initial legal accusation in a statement on Twitter on March 16 but has not commented on the recent accounts. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, said on March 23 that he believes "any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false." Hardin also "categorically den[ied] that [Watson] has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases."

Last Wednesday, Hardin's office published a press release with the accounts of what it says are 18 woman massage therapists who "are voluntarily issuing statements in support of Deshaun—with their names attached," the release writes.

"These statements show the other side to this story that has been so lacking in the flurry of anonymous complaints filed by opposing counsel," Hardin said in a statement.

The Houston Police Department released a statement last Friday saying that a police report concerning Watson had been filed and the HPD is now conducting an investigation.

“We welcome this long overdue development," Hardin told ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

On March 29, Sports Illustrated also detailed the account of a licensed massage therapist who owns her own business in Houston and is not one of Buzbee’s plaintiffs.

An NFL spokesperson confirmed to Sports Illustrated on March 18 that "the matter is under review of [the league's] personal conduct policy." The Texans said in they were informed of the league's investigation and will "stay in close contact with the league as they do."