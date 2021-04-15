Favre Criticizes ‘Turmoil’ Created by Kneeling Athletes

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Brett Favre said he believes athletes who kneel during the national anthem have "created more turmoil than good."

Favre's comments came during an interview with The Daily Wire's Andrew Klavan. The former Packers' quarterback lamented the inclusion of political speech during sporting events and said he doesn't want to watch "what's going on outside of the game."

"I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind," Favre told Klavan, per USA Today Sports. "I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what's going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way,

"I can't tell you how many people have said to me, 'I don't watch anymore; it's not about the game anymore.' And I tend to agree."

Favre added it is a "shame" to see players kneeling before sporting events in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

"It's really a shame that we've come to this," Favre said. "Something has to unify us, and I felt like the flag, standing patriotically— because Blacks and whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country. It’s too bad."

Favre's comments come in the wake of the police killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was shot by a white officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn. on Sunday. Video footage of the incident shows three officers surrounding Wright's car due to expired registration tags, with one officer threatening Wright with a Taser multiple times. Wright was then shot with a handgun in what Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon declared an "accidental discharge."

The officer who fired the gun has ben charged with with second-degree manslaughter.

The Twins, Wild and Timberwolves each postponed their respective games on Monday. Numerous athletes and coaches condemned the actions of the Minnesota police as well as the general wave of police brutality.

"How many young Black kids have to be killed for no freaking reason so we could empower the police unions," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said on Monday. "We need to find out who funds these people."

Favre himself has not strayed from politics in recent years. He endorsed President Trump in his reelection bid in 2020.

"My vote is for what makes this country great," Favre tweeted on Oct. 30. "Freedom of speech and religion, [second amendment], hard working tax paying citizens, police and military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me an these principles, my vote is for @RealDonaldTrump."