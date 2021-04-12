Timberwolves–Nets Postponed After Daunte Wright Shooting

The Timberwolves–Nets game scheduled for Monday night has been postponed after police shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man in Minnesota on Sunday.

On Sunday, police shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis. Wright's death sparked protests into early Monday morning.

In a release, the NBA said the decision was made after consultation with the Timberwolves along with state and local officials.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time," the statement read.

The Timberwolves also released a statement on the postponement.

"Yesterday's tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning," the statement read. "The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."

Video footage of the encounter shows three police officers surrounding a car that authorities say was pulled over due to expired registration tags. One officer attempts to handcuff Wright while another informed him that he was being arrested on a warrant. A struggle between the officers and Wright ensues before the shooting.

In bodycam footage, a police officer is heard saying, "I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” before drawing her weapon. Wright broke free from the police and got back behind the wheel of his car. The officer fired a single shot from her handgun before the car sped away.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. The police officer who shot Wright intended to fire a Taser and not a handgun, according to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. Ganon called the shooting "an accidental discharge." The officer is currently on administrative leave.

The Nets and Timberwolves could reportedly play as early as Tuesday in Minneapolis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. No date has been announced for the rescheduled game.

The shooting has also affected MLB and the NHL. Monday's Twins–Red Sox and Wild–Blues games have also been postponed as a result of the shooting.

The shooting happened approximately 10 miles from where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd in May 2020. Chauvin is currently on trial for murder.