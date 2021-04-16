Lawyer for Donald Refutes Assault Claim

SI.com
Attorney for Aaron Donald Says Rams Star 'Saved' Man From Further Injury, Refuting Prior Assault Claim

Author:
Publish date:
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald

Casey White, an attorney representing Rams star Aaron Donald, said his client actually "saved" DeVincent Spriggs from further injury, refuting a prior allegation that claimed Donald severely beat Spriggs up last weekend.

White made his first public comments on Friday in an interview with 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh. He told the show's hosts that Donald had nothing to do with the injuries to Spriggs and that it was Spriggs, himself, who sparked the altercation.

“He actually saved Mr. Spriggs from further injury,” White said. “It’s fantastic, from a defense attorney’s perspective, to be honest with you.”

Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis filed a criminal complaint against Donald earlier this week, alleging Donald attacked Spriggs outside a Pittsburgh club at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Hollis told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Mick Stinelli that Spriggs was left with a concussion and other injuries that required 16 stitches. Hollis provided an image of Spriggs to Pittsburgh's KDKA of a man who appeared to have a swollen eye and cuts on his face.

Following White's comments, Pittsburgh's WPXI released a surveillance video that appeared to show Donald running over to break up the assault. 

White told the local radio station that Spriggs initially became "aggressive" and was "coming at" Donald. Later,  according to White, when Donald and his older brother, Archie Donald Jr., went outside the club, Spriggs was still there and began walking toward the Rams star.

White said Spriggs then swung a liquor bottle at Donald and grazed his head, but that Donald was restrained by others around him as a fight broke out. 

White did not try and dispute Spriggs's injuries, but added that Donald "didn't cause any trouble."

Earlier this week, the Rams said in a statement that, "We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Donald is originally from Pittsburgh and played at Pitt.

