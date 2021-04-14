Report: Attorney to File Assault Charge Against Aaron Donald

SI.com
Report: Pittsburgh Attorney Intends to File Assault Charge Against Rams Star Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald

Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis plans on filing a assault charges against Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on behalf of a client who was involved in an alleged incident with Donald this past weekend, Hollis told KDKA's Andy Sheehan.

Hollis said, his client, De Vincent Spriggs, was allegedly physically assaulted in the early morning hours of April 11 after an altercation at an after-hours club, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Mick Stinelli. According to the Post-Gazette, Spriggs was left with a concussion and other injuries, including needing 16 stitches. Hollis said no weapons were used in the alleged altercation.

Hollis provided an image of Spriggs to KDKA of a man who appeared to have a swollen eye and cuts on his face.

“Regardless of what may have happened in the nightclub, it doesn’t justify this," Hollis told the Post-Gazette.

The Rams said in a statement, "We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time."

It is unclear when Hollis and Spriggs will file the charges, though, the lawyer told KDKA he would file the charges at Pittsburgh Police Zone 3.

Hollis said that Spriggs is not from Pennsylvania, though, the attorney declined to say where Spriggs is from, according to the Post-Gazette.

Donald is originally from Pittsburgh and played at the university. He was drafted by the Rams No. 13 in 2014 and has made seven Pro Bowls throughout his career. Donald won the Defensive Player of the Year award this past season, marking his third time taking home the honor.

