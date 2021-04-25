Gronk Sets World Record Before Arizona Spring Game

SI.com
Will Baker Mayfield Prove He's a Top 10 QB This Season?
Rob Gronkowski Sets Guinness World Record With Catch Before Arizona Spring Game

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski paid a visit to his old stomping grounds on Saturday and set a Guinness World Record before Arizona's annual spring game.

Gronkowski, who also served as a coach for the game, was unveiled to the Wildcats team in full uniform before coach Jedd Fisch explained to his team why he was suited up. 

The four-time Super Bowl champion would be attempting the highest altitude catch in history at 600 feet in the air. The ball was dropped from a helicopter hovering above Arizona Stadium and although it took three attempts, the record ended with a signature Gronk spike before he was mobbed by the team. 

The previous world record was made in 2017 at TCU when a ball was dropped from 573 feet in the air and it was caught by Tyler Toney during part of a "Dude Perfect" YouTube video series, per the Arizona Daily Star's Justin Spears.

If that video isn't good enough, there was another angle that captured the pure hilarity of the situation. Wildcats legend Tedy Bruschi, who also took on guest coaching, was in attendance and his reaction to the catch was something to see. 

You can say what you want about Gronk, but you can never say he's boring. 

"Every time you step on that field, you got to raise that bar to another level baby, and I just raised that bar to this level baby," he said after he set the world record.

