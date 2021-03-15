Report: Gronkowski Returning to Bucs on One-Year Deal

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
How Much Will the Saints Miss Drew Brees?
How Much Will the Saints Miss Drew Brees?

Report: Rob Gronkowski Re-Signing With Buccaneers on One-Year Deal

Author:
Publish date:

Rob Gronkowski will return to the Buccaneers in 2021 on a one-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

A four-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots before coming out of retirement to join the Buccaneers last March.

Gronkowski totaled seven touchdowns and 623 yards on 45 receptions during the 2020 season, his lowest totals since 2016. But he looked more like the Gronkowski of old in Tampa's Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs, recording six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. His pair of touchdowns placed him at No. 2 all-time for receiving touchdowns in Super Bowl and postseason history.

Order SI's Drew Brees Retirement Tribute Issue Here

Gronkowski, now 31, suffered a number of injuries during the first nine years of his NFL career, which ultimately led to his decision to retire. The tight end was especially hampered during the 2013 season when he played in just seven games and underwent surgeries for an arm fracture and back vertebral fracture. Gronkowski missed the end of the regular season and playoffs in 2016 due to surgery for a back vertebral disc hernia. 

Tampa's tight end stated a desire to keep playing in the NFL in recent weeks. He and the Buccaneers will look to become the first back-to-back champions since the 2003-04 Patriots in 2021. 

More Buccaneers Coverage From FanNation's All Bucs 

YOU MAY LIKE

Paige Bueckers and UConn are one of the favorites to cut down the nets in San Antonio
Play
College Basketball

2021 Printable Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket

Download a printable NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket here.

Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown for the Patriots in the final game of the 2020 season.
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Patriots Keep Cam and Add Jonnu Smith

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Stanford women's basketball team celebrates its Pac-12 title
Play
College Basketball

2021 Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket Unveiled

This year's tournament will take place entirely in San Antonio due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

nfl-free-agency-grades-matthew-judon-joe-thuney
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Joe Thuney, Matt Judon, Shaq Barrett, Jonnu Smith, Kevin Zeitler and more on the first day of legal tampering.

Kendrick Bourne catching a touchdown pass in the 2020 playoffs with the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Bourne, Patriots Reportedly Agree to $22.5 Million Deal

Bourne is the third pass catcher the Patriots have reportedly picked up in free agency.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
NFL

Report: Agholor Joining Patriots on $26 Million Deal

Agholor had career highs in receptions and touchdowns catches in 2020 with the Raiders.

gronk-td
Play
NFL

Report: Gronkowski Returning to Bucs on One-Year Deal

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady will be teaming up once again in Tampa in 2021.

Matthew Judon, Joe Thuney and Romeo Okwara
Play
NFL

MAQB: Pats Find Another Versatile Defender in Judon

New England's early splurge on Matthew Judon is reminiscent of its 2007 signing of another versatile edge defender, Adalius Thomas.