Report: Gronkowski Returning to Bucs on One-Year Deal

Rob Gronkowski will return to the Buccaneers in 2021 on a one-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A four-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots before coming out of retirement to join the Buccaneers last March.

Gronkowski totaled seven touchdowns and 623 yards on 45 receptions during the 2020 season, his lowest totals since 2016. But he looked more like the Gronkowski of old in Tampa's Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs, recording six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. His pair of touchdowns placed him at No. 2 all-time for receiving touchdowns in Super Bowl and postseason history.

Gronkowski, now 31, suffered a number of injuries during the first nine years of his NFL career, which ultimately led to his decision to retire. The tight end was especially hampered during the 2013 season when he played in just seven games and underwent surgeries for an arm fracture and back vertebral fracture. Gronkowski missed the end of the regular season and playoffs in 2016 due to surgery for a back vertebral disc hernia.

Tampa's tight end stated a desire to keep playing in the NFL in recent weeks. He and the Buccaneers will look to become the first back-to-back champions since the 2003-04 Patriots in 2021.

