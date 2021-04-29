SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

How to Watch the NFL Draft 2021: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NFL draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

This year’s draft will be in Cleveland with potentially five quarterbacks slated to be taken in the first round, including a distinct possibility to see multiple taken at the very top.

In his final mock draft, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer projected that three quarterbacks —Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, BYU's Zach Wilson and Alabama's Mac Jones— will be taken in the top three picks. 

The Jaguars hold the first pick and are expected to select Lawrence. The Jets hold the second pick while the 49ers will pick third. 

Here's a look at how to watch the draft:

Round 1:

  • Date: Thursday, April 29
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 2-3:

  • Date: Friday, April 30
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Rounds 4-7:

  • Date: Saturday, May 1
  • Time: Noon ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

The entire event will also be available to watch online. You can stream the draft on WatchESPN or NFL.com.

Here's a look at the order for the first round of the NFL draft:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. New York Jets
  3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami via Houston)
  4. Atlanta Falcons
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)
  7. Detroit Lions
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Dallas Cowboys
  11. New York Giants
  12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami via San Francisco)
  13. Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. New England Patriots
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Las Vegas Raiders
  18. Miami Dolphins
  19. Washington Football Team
  20. Chicago Bears
  21. Indianapolis Colts
  22. Tennessee Titans
  23. New York Jets (from Seattle)
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
  26. Cleveland Browns
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. New Orleans Saints
  29. Green Bay Packers
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)
  32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

More NFL Draft News:

YOU MAY LIKE

las vegas sign
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Location, date for Next Year's Draft

The 2021 NFL draft is one of the most highly anticipated in years. Here's a peek ahead at the details of next year's draft.

nfl
NFL

How to Watch the NFL Draft 2021

Watch the NFL draft on ESPN. NFL Network and ABC. The NFL draft starts at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch online at NFL.com

green-bay-packers-give-aaron-rodgers-what-he-wants
NFL

Time for the Packers to Give Rodgers What He Wants

Trading away Aaron Rodgers will always be scary. But the Packers may feel better once they actually do it.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Report: Rodgers Doesn't Want to Return to Packers

Earlier this week, the 49ers reportedly reached out to the Packers about a possible deal involving Rodgers.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi
Soccer

Nobody Will Pull Away in La Liga's Title Race

Barcelona becomes the latest club to stumble with a chance to stake a claim for the title, setting up a four-team sprint over the final five games.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the field
NFL

NFL Rumors: 49ers Not Expected to Trade Jimmy G Before Draft

The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback with the third pick in the NFL draft, putting Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the team in doubt.

Aaron Rodgers_2
NFL

Report: 49ers Reached Out to Packers About Possible Rodgers Trade

San Francisco has the third pick in Thursday night's NFL draft.

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow
NFL

Report: Tebow Recently Worked Out for Jaguars as a Tight End

Tebow previously said he would not be joining his former college coach Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.