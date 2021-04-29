How to Watch the NFL Draft 2021

The 2021 NFL draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

This year’s draft will be in Cleveland with potentially five quarterbacks slated to be taken in the first round, including a distinct possibility to see multiple taken at the very top.

In his final mock draft, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer projected that three quarterbacks —Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, BYU's Zach Wilson and Alabama's Mac Jones— will be taken in the top three picks.

The Jaguars hold the first pick and are expected to select Lawrence. The Jets hold the second pick while the 49ers will pick third.

Here's a look at how to watch the draft:

Round 1:

Date: Thursday, April 29

Thursday, April 29 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 2-3:

Date: Friday, April 30

Friday, April 30 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Rounds 4-7:

Date: Saturday, May 1

Saturday, May 1 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

The entire event will also be available to watch online. You can stream the draft on WatchESPN or NFL.com.

Here's a look at the order for the first round of the NFL draft:

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets San Francisco 49ers (from Miami via Houston) Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia) Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami via San Francisco) Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans New York Jets (from Seattle) Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

