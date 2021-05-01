SI.com
Bucs Select Florida QB Kyle Trask With Second-Round Pick

Author:
Publish date:

Three months after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the defending champs might have just nabbed their quarterback of the future.

The Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask with the final pick of the second round, acquiring a potential replacement for 43-year-old Tom Brady.

Trask put together a banner senior season at Florida, throwing for 4,283 yards with 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions, leading the country in scoring passes. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing fourth in the voting behind DeVonta Smith, Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones.

Florida coach Dan Mullen wished Trask well on Twitter, calling Trask "the true definition of perseverance and grit."

After five quarterbacks were selected in the top 15, none were taken until Trask's selection at pick No. 64. Trask will compete with Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin for the backup quarterback job behind Brady.

Brady will turn 44 in August and is set to begin his 22nd season in the NFL. Last year, he completed 65.7% of his passes for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He threw 10 touchdown passes in the playoffs, including three in the Super Bowl to win Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time in his career.

Brady is currently under contract with the Bucs through the 2022 season after signing a contract extension in March.

