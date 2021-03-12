Report: Tom Brady, Bucs Agree to One-Year Extension

SI.com
Which Under the Radar NFL Free Agent Could Make a Big Impact Next Year
Which Under the Radar NFL Free Agent Could Make a Big Impact Next Year

Report: Tom Brady Agrees to One-Year Extension With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's time in Tampa Bay won't be over after the 2021 season.

Brady and the Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year extension that locks him in through 2022, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brady's new deal includes three voidable years and results in the one-year extension. His contract reportedly saves the team $19 million against the salary cap this year.

After signing a two-year, $50 million deal last offseason, Brady has one year left on his original deal. 

In his first season with the Bucs, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title and delivered the franchise its second championship. The veteran quarterback will be 44 in August and has previously stated that he would consider playing past 45.

Last week, Josina Anderson reported that Brady and Tampa Bay were "getting closer" to reworking his contract. According to Anderson, there's a long list of players the Buccaneers are working through keeping. Head coach Bruce Arians gave a passionate speech during the Super Bowl parade in Tampa, stating his plan to "keep this band together."

Bucs general manager Jason Licht echoed Arians' sentiment. During his speech, Licht said he would use "all of the resources" to keep the 2020 roster together heading into next season. 

Earlier this week, linebacker Lavonte David signed a two-year, $25 million extension to rejoin the defending Super Bowl champions. The Buccaneers also got creative with David's deal, reportedly including three voidable years to make his cap hit worth only $3.5 million in 2021.

