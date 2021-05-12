Week 1 NFL Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

The first week of the 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday morning with the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers hosting the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9 on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The full schedule is set to be published Wednesday evening.

New to the 2021 season, this year's schedule will feature three preseason games and 17 regular season matchups.

The regular season is slated to end on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, with Super Bowl LVI to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California—home of the Chargers and Rams.

Here's a look at the matchups for Week 1:

Thursday, Sept. 9:

Cowboys @ Buccaneers — NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 12:

Jaguars @ Texans — CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Steelers @ Bills — CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Jets @ Panthers — CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals @ Titans — CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Chargers @ Washington — CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings @ Bengals — FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks @ Colts — FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Eagles @ Falcons — FOX, 1 p.m. ET

49ers @ Lions — FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Browns @ Chiefs — CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dolphins @ Patriots — CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos @ Giants — FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers @ Saints — FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bears @ Rams — NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 13:

Ravens @ Raiders — ESPN, 8:15 p.m. ET

