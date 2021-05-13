Brady's Father 'Started Salivating' When He Saw Pats-Bucs Matchup

Sports Illustrated home
Tom Brady's Father Excited for Pats-Bucs Game: 'I Started Salivating When I Saw That'

Tom Brady Sr. is already gearing up for his son's return to New England. 

On an appearance with 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak and Bertrand, Brady Sr. said, "I started salivating when I saw that we play the Patriots in the fourth game of the season. And that we're coming up here to make our record 4-0 after the fourth game. It's a pretty, pretty fun time."

The NFL unveiled the league schedule on Wednesday. Brady's matchup against the Patriots set to be played in Week 4, on Oct. 3 on Sunday Night Football

"Coming back to home to Boston, you know it's our second home here," Brady Sr. said. "And the Patriots are our second favorite time. It's a game where we get to root against nobody. We get to root for the Patriots, but our most favorite team, of course, is the Buccaneers and we expect to beat the Patriots rather handedly." 

The Buccaneers quarterback also weighed in on the game Thursday morning, writing on Twitter, "It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends."

The game will mark the first time that six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will play in New England as a visitor. The Patriots and Buccaneers did not meet in Brady's first season in Tampa Bay.

The 15 Best Games to Look Forward to in the 2021 NFL Season

The game will be the first of three primetime games currently scheduled for the Patriots and one of five primetime games currently scheduled for the Buccaneers. 

While the game will surely be highly anticipated, a number of key figures within the Patriots organization have still sung Brady's praises following his departure. 

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LV, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that he was "rooting for Tom Brady," and that, "We’ve had some great communications and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he’s one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met.

“He knows how to lead, and I wish him well."

