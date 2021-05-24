Sports Illustrated home
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search

Greg Olsen Details Son's Life-Threatening Heart Condition

Author:
Updated:
Original:
greg-olsen

Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen announced Monday his son, TJ, could require a heart transplant due to issues relating to a congenital heart defect.

TJ, 8, required three heart surgeries upon birth as well as the installation of a pacemaker. Olsen tweeted Monday TJ's heart was "reaching its end."

"This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family," Olsen tweeted. "Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end. We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant."

Olsen retired in 2020 after 14 NFL seasons. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, tallying 524 catches and 39 touchdowns in nine years with Carolina from 2011-19. Olsen is slated to work as an NFL analyst for FOX in 2021. 

Olsen and his wife, Kara, founded the HEARTest Yard initiative shortly after TJ's birth to support families facing similar medical issues, per ESPN. The foundation's work has led to the formation of a 25,000-square foot facility at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

“TJ has been a fighter since birth," Olsen wrote Monday. “We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience."

More NFL Coverage: 

Breer: Meet Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni
Orr: 10 Interesting Offseason Story Lines
Brandt: Solution to Keep Rodgers a Packer in 2021
Rosenberg: Everyone Loses in Rodgers Feud

YOU MAY LIKE

greg-olsen
NFL

Greg Olsen Details Son's Life-Threatening Heart Condition

Greg Olsen's son, TJ, could need a heart transplant soon as he deals with a congenital heart defect.

julio-jones-tj-hockenson-jaylen-waddle-maqb
Play
NFL

MAQB: Why the Falcons Are Looking to Trade Julio Jones

From the cap situation to other players who've had deals restructured to what he has left in the tank, this is why a star is on the trading block.

Football with NFL logo
NFL

NFL to Investigate Eugene Chung's Discrimination Claim

Eugene Chung recently said that a team told him he was "not the right minority" while interviewing for a coaching job this offseason.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie
Soccer

Berhalter Tabs His Top Team for USA's Nations League Title Pursuit

The Concacaf Nations League final four kicks off an important, stakes-filled stretch for the U.S. that leads into and through 2022 World Cup qualifying.

USATSI_14993580
Play
Gambling

2021 AFC East Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down the odds for the AFC East division champion, as well as each team's win total projections.

Week 11 NFL DFS Ambush Julio Jones
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Trade Destinations for Julio Jones

Hey Atlanta Falcons! If you're listening, SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano has a short list of ideal trade destinations for Julio Jones

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA Offseason Needs for Lottery Teams

Breaking down what’s to come for the 14 teams that missed the playoffs.

WWE's Kofi Kingston dives out of the ring during a match against Bobby Lashley
Play
Wrestling

‘Summer of Kofi’ Would Give ‘Raw’ the Jolt WWE Needs

As WWE welcomes crowds back, a Kofi Kingston title pursuit would bring much-needed life to “Raw.”