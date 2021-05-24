Greg Olsen Details Son's Life-Threatening Heart Condition

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen announced Monday his son, TJ, could require a heart transplant due to issues relating to a congenital heart defect.

TJ, 8, required three heart surgeries upon birth as well as the installation of a pacemaker. Olsen tweeted Monday TJ's heart was "reaching its end."

"This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family," Olsen tweeted. "Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end. We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant."

Olsen retired in 2020 after 14 NFL seasons. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, tallying 524 catches and 39 touchdowns in nine years with Carolina from 2011-19. Olsen is slated to work as an NFL analyst for FOX in 2021.

Olsen and his wife, Kara, founded the HEARTest Yard initiative shortly after TJ's birth to support families facing similar medical issues, per ESPN. The foundation's work has led to the formation of a 25,000-square foot facility at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

“TJ has been a fighter since birth," Olsen wrote Monday. “We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience."

