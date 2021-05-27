Eagles Name Catherine Raîche to VP of Football Operations

Sports Illustrated home
Eagles Name Catherine Raîche to Vice President of Football Operations

The Eagles named Catherine Raîche as their new vice president of football operations on Thursday. 

Raîche has served as Philadelphia's football operations coordinator since 2019. She was previously the director of football administration for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts in 2018 and 2019. 

Raîche is the first woman to be the vice president of football operations for an NFL team, though she isn't the lone female executive in the league. The Broncos hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations on May 17, bringing her to Denver after nine years of work in the Vikings organization. 

Chiefs assistant Katie Sowers became the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl in February 2020 when she worked for the 49ers. 

Andrew Berry previously served as Philadelphia's VP of football operations before being hired as Cleveland's general manager in 2020. Raîche will now assume Berry's previous role as she works alongside Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

