Greg Olsen's Son to Receive Heart Transplant After Donor Match

Author:
Publish date:
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen received some good news on Thursday night as a donor match was found to replace the heart of his son, TJ.

TJ, 8, required three heart surgeries upon birth as well as the installation of a pacemaker. He was placed on the heart transplant list on May 28, and he's slated to undergo surgery Friday. 

"We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant," Greg Olsen tweeted Friday. "Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives."

"We ask for everyone’s prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses. TJ has a long road ahead of him but today is a huge step forward. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the outpouring of support through this entire journey."

Greg Olsen logged 14 NFL seasons before retiring in 2020. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, tallying 524 catches and 39 touchdowns in nine years with the Panthers. Olsen and his wife, Kara, founded the HEARTest Yard initiative after TJ's birth to support families facing similar medical issues. 

