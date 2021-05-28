Greg Olsen's Son Placed on Heart Transplant List

Greg Olsen Shares His Son Has Been Placed on the Heart Transplant List

Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen shared on Instagram that his son, TJ, has been placed on the heart transplant list.

"DAY 1: TJ has been an inspiration to everyone he has ever met. He has always defeated the odds since birth," Olsen wrote. "Today marks the official start to our journey on the heart transplant list. We don’t know how long it will be, but we have started the race.

"It is not lost on us that a life must be lost for his life to be saved. Our hearts break with the thought.

"We pray that all families involved find peace through this difficult process.

"Please keep our boy TJ in your prayers. They work."

Olsen revealed on Monday that his 8-year-old deals with a congenital heart defect. TJ required three heart surgeries upon birth and the installation of a pacemaker. Olsen tweeted Monday TJ's heart was "reaching its end."

"This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family," Olsen tweeted. "Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end. We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant."

The 36-year-old and his wife, Kara, founded the HEARTest Yard initiative shortly after TJ's birth to support families facing similar medical issues, per ESPN. The foundation's work has led to the formation of a 25,000-square foot facility at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

