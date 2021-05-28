Sports Illustrated home
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search

Greg Olsen Shares His Son Has Been Placed on the Heart Transplant List

Author:
Publish date:
greg olsen

Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen shared on Instagram that his son, TJ, has been placed on the heart transplant list. 

"DAY 1: TJ has been an inspiration to everyone he has ever met. He has always defeated the odds since birth," Olsen wrote. "Today marks the official start to our journey on the heart transplant list. We don’t know how long it will be, but we have started the race. 

"It is not lost on us that a life must be lost for his life to be saved. Our hearts break with the thought. 

"We pray that all families involved find peace through this difficult process. 

"Please keep our boy TJ in your prayers. They work."

Olsen revealed on Monday that his 8-year-old deals with a congenital heart defect. TJ required three heart surgeries upon birth and the installation of a pacemaker. Olsen tweeted Monday TJ's heart was "reaching its end."

"This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family," Olsen tweeted. "Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end. We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant."

The 36-year-old and his wife, Kara, founded the HEARTest Yard initiative shortly after TJ's birth to support families facing similar medical issues, per ESPN. The foundation's work has led to the formation of a 25,000-square foot facility at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

greg olsen
NFL

Greg Olsen's Son Placed on Heart Transplant List

Greg Olsen's 8-year-old son, TJ, required three heart surgeries upon birth and the installation of a pacemaker. Now, his heart is "reaching its end."

Brazilian soccer star Neymar
Soccer

Nike Confirms Neymar Split Was Due to Sexual Assault Allegations

Nike says Neymar refused to collaborate in an investigation into an accusation that he sexually assaulted a female employee from the company years ago.

tony-la-russa-white-sox
MLB

Family Upset With White Sox Over 'La Russa's Lounge' Name

The name change of a food area at Guaranteed Rate Field has upset the family of former White Sox stadium worker Loretta Micele.

Kenny Omega poses in the ring on AEW Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

Kenny Omega Explains His Approach to ‘Double or Nothing’

“Double or Nothing” is a chance for Kenny Omega to prove he’s the best in the world, in more ways than one.

David-Alaba-Real-Madrid
Soccer

Real Madrid Signs Alaba on Free Transfer From Bayern

David Alaba is headed to Real Madrid after a lengthy and successful run with Bayern Munich.

USA's Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen have reached the Champions League final
Play
Soccer

The Hurdles En Route to History for Two USMNT Stars in the UCL Final

Either Christian Pulisic or Zack Steffen will become the second American male to win the Champions League title, but they haven't had it easy at their elite clubs.

Jan 18, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden (13) controls the ball against Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Bucks 125-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo Will Miss Rest of Playoffs

DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the 2021 NBA playoffs after suffering a tendon injury in his left foot.

WWE's Bianca Belair puts Bayley in a submission hold
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair’s Pre-Match Ritual: Pizza and Sewing

Before a big match, Bianca Belair needs two things: a pepperoni pizza and her sewing machine.