Without throwing a single pass, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has now broken three records this offseason.

A rookie card of the former Patriot sold for $3.107 million at the Lelands Mid-Spring Classic Auction on Friday, becoming the most anyone has ever paid for a football card at a public auction.

"Tom Brady is the GOAT and continues to break records both on and off the playing field," Jordan Gilroy, director of acquisitions at Lelands. "It's only fitting that Brady has set another record for the most expensive football card ever sold in public auction."

The card is a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Autograph edition.

The previous record was set by Brady's rookie ticket card that sold for $2.25 million in April at Lelands online auction house.

Before that, yet another Brady rookie card set the record in March when it sold for $1.32 million at an online auction house PWCC Marketplace.

The football from Brady's first touchdown pass was also sold at the auction for $428,842.

More NFL Coverage: