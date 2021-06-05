Sports Illustrated home
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Tom Brady Rookie Card Breaks Record and Sells for $3.107 Million at Auction

Author:
Publish date:

Without throwing a single pass, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has now broken three records this offseason. 

A rookie card of the former Patriot sold for $3.107 million at the Lelands Mid-Spring Classic Auction on Friday, becoming the most anyone has ever paid for a football card at a public auction. 

"Tom Brady is the GOAT and continues to break records both on and off the playing field," Jordan Gilroy, director of acquisitions at Lelands. "It's only fitting that Brady has set another record for the most expensive football card ever sold in public auction."

The card is a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Autograph edition.

The previous record was set by Brady's rookie ticket card that sold for $2.25 million in April at Lelands online auction house.

Before that, yet another Brady rookie card set the record in March when it sold for $1.32 million at an online auction house PWCC Marketplace.

The football from Brady's first touchdown pass was also sold at the auction for $428,842.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

greg-olsen
Play
Extra Mustard

Greg Olsen's Son, TJ, Provides Video Update After Heart Transplant

Eight-Year-Old TJ Olsen thanks everyone for thinking of him after heart surgery

Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl LIV
Play
Gambling

2021 NFC South Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

Check out the latest division odds and win total projections for the NFC South.

A fan jumps over a railing behind the CBS Sports set
Extra Mustard

Fan Leaps Over Railing Behind CBS Set to Evade Security

Just one more wild event from an unbelievable USA–Mexico match.

the-spun
Sports Illustrated

Maven Acquires The Spun to Join Sports Illustrated's Digital Family

Kevin Durant drives to the hoop against Giannis Antetokounmpo
Play
Gambling

2021 NBA Conference Semifinals Series Odds - Nets Remain Heavy Favorites vs. Surging Bucks

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews the lines, as well as the matchups for the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengal on the field
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Open Targets - AFC Teams

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano ranks all 16 AFC teams with the most available pass-catching opportunities.

USATSI_15142280
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Open Targets - NFC Teams

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano ranks all 16 NFC teams with the most available pass-catching opportunities.

trae-young-hawks
NBA

Who's Ready for a Hawks-Nuggets Finals?

Would Anything in the NBA Postseason Be a Surprise at This Point? No. And That's Great.