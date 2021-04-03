Brady Rookie Card Sells for Record-Breaking $2.25M

SI.com
Tom Brady Championship Rookie Ticket Card Sells for Record-Breaking $2.25 Million at Auction

Tom Brady is still climbing the ranks as the greatest champion of all time. Brady's championship rookie ticket card sold for $2.25 million at Lelands online auction house Friday.

The card received an 8.5 for quality and a 9 for the signature. The card was labeled at No. 99 out of 100. This card became the eighth highest priced card of all time.

"We feel the autograph compares favorably for eye appeal and signature strength with any other graded 10 on the market, if not better than other 10’s we have seen," the auction listing stated.

The card was purchased on eBay over a decade ago and was tucked away in a private location.

Brady's latest card sale comes after a March auction where another version of the same card sold for a then-record price of $1.32 million, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. A signed Patrick Mahomes card sold for $861,000 in early February, one of only five of that specific card.

Two years ago, another Brady rookie card sold for just over $400,000, at the time the record for a football card.

Brady agreed to an extension with the Buccaneers this offseason. He won his seventh Super Bowl in February in his first year with the Buccaneers. He won his first six championships as a member of the Patriots.

