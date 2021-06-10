Russell Wilson Denies Requesting Trade From Seattle

After a tumultuous offseason flooded with trade rumors, Russell Wilson not only denied that he requested a trade but also reaffirmed his commitment to the Seahawks during a Thursday press conference.

"I’ve always wanted to play here for my whole career, obviously," the quarterback said. "I think there were some unfortunate frustrations after the season. Obviously you want to win it all and do it all, and do everything you can. I think everybody on our team does. We all want to win it. I think, unfortunately, it got a little bit blown out of proportion."

After the end of the 2020 season, Wilson publicly aired his frustrations with the Seahawks, specifically the protection he has received during his nine-year career with the franchise.

He was sacked 47 times last year—third-most in the league.

"Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that's the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game," Wilson said. "At the same time, it's part of the job. I've definitely been hit—I've been sacked almost 400 times."

When asked if his frustration was with the Seahawks franchise, Wilson answered, "I'm frustrated with getting hit too much."

On Thursday, Wilson added clarity to the comment that created a media storm, saying, "When I'm at the Super Bowl, watching the Super Bowl, I should be pissed off."

But he did not directly address why his agent released the four potential trade destinations to ESPN. Mark Rogers told ESPN in February that if a trade were considered, the only teams Wilson would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears.

At the end of the day, Wilson says he is set on "winning it all" and bringing home a Lombardi Trophy to Seattle.

"For the city, I hope I play my whole career here."

