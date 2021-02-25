Report: Wilson's Camp Talked Trade Partners With Seahawks

SI.com
Report: Russell Wilson's Camp 'Broached Potential Trade Destinations' With Seahawks

Russell Wilson frustration with the Seahawks has risen to the point where his camp has broached potential trade destinations with the franchise, according to The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks.

According to The Athletic, possible destinations include the Dolphins, Jets, Saints and Raiders.

Wilson's name has been floated in trade rumors this offseason, stemming from a reported frustration with the franchise. 

Among other conversations, The Athletic reported that Wilson spoke with head coach Pete Carroll in the days after Super Bowl LV about the team's offensive line issues. Per The Athletic, a plan "wasn’t relayed to him, at least not to Wilson’s satisfaction," and Carroll told the quarterback to "have faith."

On Feb. 8, CBS's Jason La Canfora reported that Wilson's camp was frustrated with his pass protection  and Wilson went on The Dan Patrick Show the following day and said he wanted more say in the organization.

"Not as much," Wilson responded when asked if he had been involved in personnel decisions. "I think it helps to be involved more, but I think that dialogue should happen more often."

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Mike Silver reported that teams have been calling the Seahawks to inquire about Wilson and said that a possible price for Wilson would be at least three first-round draft picks.

Wilson, 32, is under contract for at least three more seasons. Despite the quarterback's individual success—he has made seven Pro Bowls with the team—Seattle has not made the NFC title game since 2014, which was Wilson's third season in the league.

According to The Athletic, some people around the league think a trade could happen, if not this offseason then sometime in the near future.

“It’s a great story,” a coach from another team told The Athletic. “There is a lot there — money, greed, power and control.” 

