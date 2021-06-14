Report: Gilmore to Skip Pats Minicamp, Wants Contract Extension

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Stephon Gilmore to Skip Rest of Patriots Minicamp, Officially Holding Out

Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore missed the first day of mandatory minicamp on Monday and will reportedly sit out its entirety, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Albert Breer of the MMQB.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is expected to hold out and is looking for a new contract

Gilmore is entering the last year of a five-year contract that will pay him $7 million in base salary this season. The 30-year-old defensive back is looking for a long-term extension but his display will cost him in the short term. 

He could be subjected to $93,000 in fines for continuing holding out and missing minicamp, per the Boston Herald

Gilmore had one interception and 30 tackles in 2020 where he missed five games.  He tested positive for COVID-19 and spent several weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list and then partially tore his quad in December and missed the final game of the season. His name was rumored to be on the trading block given his health and contract situation. 

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is signed to a deal worth $105 million, chimed in on Twitter once the reports of Gilmore's holdout surfaced and appeared to try his luck at recruiting.

"What's good my dawg?" Ramsey tweeted at Gilmore. 

The Rams touted the No. 1 defense in the NFL last season and if they were somehow able to add Gilmore, they'd be that much closer to a Super Bowl. But it remains to be seen if the Patriots will extend Gilmore, trade him or if Gilmore will play the season out under his current contract.  

