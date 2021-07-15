911 Caller: Sherman Threatened to 'Kill Himself' Before Arrest

Sports Illustrated home
911 Caller: Richard Sherman Was 'Drunk,' Threatened to 'Kill Himself' Before Arrest

Author:
Publish date:

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was intoxicated and threatened to die suicide during a confrontation with family members that preceded his arrest early Wednesday outside of Seattle, according to a 911 caller who identified herself as the cornerback's wife.

In the audio of the call, the caller, purportedly Sherman's wife Ashley Moss, describes Sherman as being "drunk and belligerent" and said he was "threatening to kill himself." 

The caller, who at one point identifies herself as "Ashley Sherman," also said the cornerback was "being aggressive," wrestled with her uncle and "sent text messages to people saying he's going to hang himself."

At points throughout the call, Moss can be heard trying to stop the cornerback from leaving the home, which according to Redmond Police Department chief Darrell Lowe, was he parents' house. 

The caller also told the dispatcher to tell the police, "please don't shoot," and said Sherman told her he would fight authorities if they arrived.

Sherman was arrested early Wednesday for burglary domestic violence. When authorities arrived at the home, Sherman reportedly fought with the police but was eventually apprehended with assistance from the K-9 unit. He was checked at a local hospital, and once he was medically cleared, Sherman was booked into the King County Correctional Facility.

His wife, Ashley Moss, told the Seattle Times, "[Sherman] didn’t harm anybody. My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

The domestic violence specification to the burglary charge was because of his relationship with the residents of the home, “not because of violence against any family member/significant other." 

Sherman is also being investigated "in connection to a hit and run, and damage to state Department of Transportation property," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The alleged incident occurred early Wednesday morning, prior to Sherman's arrest, when a car struck a concrete barrier.

Police said the vehicle was registered in Sherman's name.

According to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, Washington State Police are recommending additional charges of DUI and hit and run against Sherman.

The NFLPA released a statement on Wednesday, saying they "have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

Sherman played in only five games last season for the 49ers and remains unsigned.

