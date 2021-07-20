Report: Rams RB Akers Tears Achilles, Out for Season

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rams running back Cam Akers has suffered a torn Achilles ahead of Los Angeles's training camp, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Akers is expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.

Akers, 22, led the Rams with 625 rushing yards as a rookie last season. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, joining Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown in Los Angeles's backfield. Future Hall-of-Famer Adrian Peterson and former Steelers and Jets running back Le'Veon Bell are among the free agents who could replace Akers on the Rams's roster.

Los Angeles has reached the postseason in three of the last four seasons. Sean McVay's squad finished 10–6 in 2020 before losing to the Packers in the NFC divisional round.

