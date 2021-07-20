Report: Rams RB Akers Tears Achilles, Out for Season

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Rams RB Cam Akers Tears Achilles, Out for 2021 Season

Author:
Publish date:
cam-akers-rams

Rams running back Cam Akers has suffered a torn Achilles ahead of Los Angeles's training camp, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Akers is expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 season. 

Akers, 22, led the Rams with 625 rushing yards as a rookie last season. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, joining Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown in Los Angeles's backfield. Future Hall-of-Famer Adrian Peterson and former Steelers and Jets running back Le'Veon Bell are among the free agents who could replace Akers on the Rams's roster.

Los Angeles has reached the postseason in three of the last four seasons. Sean McVay's squad finished 10–6 in 2020 before losing to the Packers in the NFC divisional round

More NFL Coverage:

• MAQB: Kyler Murray’s Pivotal Year
• Peyton, Eli Manning to Star in Monday Night Football MegaCast
• Rodgers Reportedly Declined Packers' Contract Extension Offer

YOU MAY LIKE

peyton-manning
Play
Extra Mustard

Pluses and Minuses of ESPN's 'MNF' Deal With Peyton Manning

ESPN's obsession with the former quarterback finally pays off–sort of.

cam-akers-rams
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Injury Reaction: Rams RB Cam Akers Out for Season

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano reacts to the Cam Akers torn Achilles' news and guide fantasy managers where to go from here

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Alex Morgan and the USWNT face Sweden in the Olympics
Olympics

The USWNT and Sweden: A Frequent Tale on the Tournament Stage

The Olympic opener will mark the ninth time the U.S. and Sweden have met in a major world championship, adding a distinct and unique flair to the matchup.

Chicago Bears David Montgomery
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against David Montgomery: No Replicating An Elite 2020 Breakout

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano doesn't believe Bears running back David Montgomery can match the stats from his breakout second season

Jul 19, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) reacts after giving up a grand slam during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Sahlen Field.
MLB

A Taxonomy of Bad Days at Work

Never forget a ballpark is an office. Monday night offered a few bad days at work in baseball.

cam-akers-rams
NFL

Report: Rams RB Akers Tears Achilles, Out for Season

The Rams will be without a key member of their offense for the 2021 season.