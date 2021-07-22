Hopkins Questions NFL Future Over New COVID-19 Rules

David Wallace/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins said in a since-deleted tweet that the NFL's new policies regarding COVID-19 outbreaks and vaccination are making him "question" his future in the league.

The NFL released a memo Thursday detailing its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 season. The league noted teams will be subject to forfeits if an unvaccinated player causes a COVID outbreak, adding there will be no rescheduled games in 2021.

"Never thought I would say this, But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL," Hopkins wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

More than 78% of NFL players have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, per an NFL release. All 32 teams have at least a 50 percent vaccination rate, while 14 teams have a vaccination rate of at least 85%. Vaccinated players who test positive can return to the field if they are asymptomatic and record two negative tests 24 hours apart. A 10-day isolation is still required for players who are unvaccinated.

Every team played a full 16-game schedule in 2020 despite a number of COVID-19 postponements. The 2021 season is slated to begin on Sept. 9 as the Buccaneers host the Cowboys.

More NFL Coverage:

• Mailbag: Can Big Ben Bounce Back? Will Darnold Break Out?

• It’s Really Time to Envision the End for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

• MAQB: Kyler Murray’s Pivotal Year