NFL to Enforce Forfeits in Event of COVID-19 Cancellation

The NFL announced Thursday it will not allow games to be rescheduled in 2021 in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The league's new policy was announced in a memo sent to all 32 teams. If a team is forced to cancel a game due to COVID-19 infections among its non-vaccinated players, said the team will likely have to forfeit the contest, per the NFL's memo. Organizations that cause cancelations in 2021 could also face discipline from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

COVID-19 forced a number of postponements during the 2020 season, though all teams played the entire 16-game schedule. There were no postponements in the playoffs, and Super Bowl was held as scheduled on Feb. 7.

The 2021 season is slated to begin on Thursday, Sept. 9 when the Buccaneers host the Cowboys.

