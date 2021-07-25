Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Chandler Jones Requests a Trade From Cardinals, Unhappy With Contract

Author:
Publish date:

Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones has requested a trade, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

Jones is not happy with his current contact and "future with the team," per the report. The team does not want to trade him and expects him to attend training camp. 

Jones, 32, was once one of the most sought-after pass rushers in the NFL, but is coming off one of the most difficult seasons of his career. Jones tore his bicep in Week 5 against the Jets and was sidelined the rest of the season. He registered 11 tackles and one sack in his five appearances in 2020. 

He signed a five-year deal worth $82.5 million in 2017 and is going into the last season of the contract. He's due $15.5 million this year and will be a free agent next offseason.

The Cardinals hoped to pair Jones with the newly acquired JJ Watt on the edges, but unless they sign Jones to an extension, they'll run the risk of losing him in free agency.

Jones was the runner-up for defensive player of the year in 2019 when he logged 19 sacks and has been named First-Team All Pro in both 2017 and 2019. Arizona finished 8–8 last season. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Chandler Jones with the Cardinals
NFL

Report: Chandler Jones Wants Trade From Cardinals

The pass rusher is not happy with his current contract and "future with the team," per a report.

Kimia-Alizadeh-horiz
Olympics

Kimia Alizadeh Loses But Defeats the Lie She Used to Live

The refugee athlete became the first woman to win an Olympic medal for Iran in any sport when she took bronze in taekwondo in 2016. On Sunday, she competed against them.

Screenshot of Tom Brady in a video posted to social media
Extra Mustard

Is Viral Brady Video Showing Insane Passing Accuracy Real?

Tom Brady's videographer ended up posting the video himself and tagging several people and companies and crediting them for the special effects.

25 July 2021, Japan, Tokio: Gymnastics: Olympics, preliminary competition, vault, women, qualification at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Germany's Sarah Voss and Paulina Schäfer, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui (l-r) after the competition.
Olympics

Gymnastics Team, Tired of ‘Sexualization,’ Wears Unitards

The German gymnastics team wore unitards that stretched to their ankles, intending to push back against sexualization of women in gymnastics.

ledecky-titmus
Play
Olympics

Ledecky, Titmus Ready for Epic 400 Free Showdown

The legendary American swimmer has never won anything but gold in Olympic individual events. Can the Australian prodigy unseat her?

Draymond Green attempts to block a layup from Evan Fournier.
Olympics

USA Loses First Men's Basketball Olympic Game Since '04

Celtics wing Evan Fournier led France in the upset win with 28 points as Team USA shot just 36% from the floor.

Jul 25, 2021; Chiba, Japan; Anastasija Zolotic (USA) celebrates after winning gold in women's 57kg taekwondo during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Makuhari Messe Hall A.
Play
Olympics

Zolotic Becomes First U.S. Gold Medalist in Women's Taekwondo

The 18-year-old beat Tatiana Minina of the Russian Olympic Committee as she made Team USA history just moments after U.S. fencer Lee Kiefer did the same.

tokyo-opening-ceremony-si-lead
Play
Olympics

Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA won at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.