Report: Chandler Jones Wants Trade From Cardinals

Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones has requested a trade, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jones is not happy with his current contact and "future with the team," per the report. The team does not want to trade him and expects him to attend training camp.

Jones, 32, was once one of the most sought-after pass rushers in the NFL, but is coming off one of the most difficult seasons of his career. Jones tore his bicep in Week 5 against the Jets and was sidelined the rest of the season. He registered 11 tackles and one sack in his five appearances in 2020.

He signed a five-year deal worth $82.5 million in 2017 and is going into the last season of the contract. He's due $15.5 million this year and will be a free agent next offseason.

The Cardinals hoped to pair Jones with the newly acquired JJ Watt on the edges, but unless they sign Jones to an extension, they'll run the risk of losing him in free agency.

Jones was the runner-up for defensive player of the year in 2019 when he logged 19 sacks and has been named First-Team All Pro in both 2017 and 2019. Arizona finished 8–8 last season.

More NFL Coverage: